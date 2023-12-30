Anua Heartleaf Toner: 5 reasons why this Korean product is great for your skin 

It has been around three years since Anua Heartleaf Toner was launched and it's still one of the favorite Korean products of skincare enthusiasts from all over the world. The Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner has gained a cult following due to its natural and non-irritating ingredients. The toner has calming and soothing properties that help reduce inflammation, redness, and irritation, making it perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Anua Heartleaf Toner is lightweight, ultra-soothing, and free of fillers or harmful chemicals, which is safe for acne-prone skin. It is also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner has many more benefits for the skin.

Here are some reasons why people should opt for this Korean product for healthier and glowy skin.

5 reasons to use Anua Heartleaf Toner for glass skin

#1 Calms down irritated skin

The key ingredient of Anua Heartleaf Toner is 77% Heartleaf, also known as Houttuynia cordata. It is particularly helpful in soothing irritated skin due to its anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties. With this ingredient, the cult-favorite Korean product helps reduce redness, inflammation, and skin conditions like eczema and rosacea.

#2 Gently handles pores

Anua Heartleaf Toner contains Sugarcane extract that helps to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and efficiently reduces the appearance of pores. It does not irritate the skin barrier and maintains a healthy pH level.

#3 Reduces excess sebum

This popular Korean product has a sub-acidic formula which helps to reduce sebum production. By controlling sebum production, it does not clog the skin and that's why it is a great non-comedogenic skincare product.

#4 Great for acne

People suffering from severe acne issues can reduce them by using the Anua Heartleaf Toner for an extended period. First, the toner will calm down and strengthen the skin barrier due to the presence of Centella asiatica. After that, it will reduce excess oil production and control pimples and acne.

#5 Deeply hydrates skin

Anua Heartleaf Toner helps to hydrate the skin due to it having hyaluronic acid. This toner helps with long-lasting hydration, making the skin feel smooth and supple. It is lightweight and the texture is watery, so it penetrates deep into the skin quickly and hydrates it for a long time.

FAQs

1) How to use Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner?

Use it as a simple toner after cleansing the face and neck.

Use it as a mask with cotton pads and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes.

Oily skin people can use it before putting on makeup for ultimate hydrated skin.

2) When can I apply Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner?

It can be applied both in the morning and at night. Whenever it feels necessary, you may use the toner.

3) Does Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner have alcohol?

No, it is alcohol-free.

Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner is suitable for every skin type. The product is available for purchase via the brand's official website as well as other retailers like Amazon, Olive Young, Beauty Barn, and others. The price tag of the product is $23.