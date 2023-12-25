10 best Korean skincare products of 2023

In the last few years, Korean skincare products have experienced significant growth and high demand in the global market. The market was valued at USD 100.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 225.69 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

Factors like unique ingredient formulas and the focus on gentle yet effective skincare derived from traditional Korean practices have contributed to the increasing demand for Korean skincare products. Introducing new products every now and then is another attraction for users. Here are some of the top Korean skincare products of 2023.

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum, Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and 8 more of best Korean skincare products

1) Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 is a best-selling Korean skincare product that targets to rapidly neutralize the look of redness and visibly even tone for healthy and natural-looking skin. The product also offers sun protection and contains Centella Asiatica, Zinc Oxide, and Titanium Dioxide.

The product has a creamy texture and instantly neutralizes redness, evens skin tone, and gives a healthy, natural look. This effective Korean cream for irritated and acne-prone skin is available on the brand's website for $54.

2) Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops is designed to provide instant and long-term hydration, as well as to brighten the skin over time. The Korean skincare product is formulated with Watermelon, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid, and Moringa seed oil.

The product has a lightweight, buildable texture that quickly absorbs into the skin, leaving a radiant finish. Along with hydrated skin, it also helps to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation. The product is available on the brand's website for between $35 and $49, depending on the size.

3) Peach Slices Snail Rescue All-In-One Oil Free Moisturizer

Peach Slices Snail Rescue All-In-One Oil Free Moisturizer is one of those non-greasy moisturizers that is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. The Korean skincare product aims to help with acne, blackheads, dryness, dullness, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin texture.

The key ingredient of the product is 95% snail mucin, along with others like hyaluronic acid, cica, strawberry, and birch juice. All these elements offer deep hydration, antibacterial and healing properties, antioxidant-rich extracts, and skin-renewing vitamins. The skincare product is available for $16.99 on the official website.

4) Mask Science Mediheal Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Sheet Mask

Mask Science Mediheal Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Sheet Mask is designed to address troubled skin, minimize the appearance of blemishes, and control excess oil. This Korean sheet mask is made of bamboo-derived, hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and certified vegan sheet material.

The main ingredients of this Korean skincare product are tea tree extract, tea tree leaf oil, and a proprietary Teatree Calming Biome complex. One sheet mask is available for $1.99.

5) Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum is designed for people who are struggling with enlarged pores and skin inflammation. This Korean serum helps control sebum production, refine pores, and brighten the skin. This Korean skincare product is saturated with 60% propolis extract and 2% niacinamide.

The serum has a rich, honey-like texture that provides deep hydration for the skin, leaving a dewy finish without a sticky after-feel. It is suitable for any skin type, including sensitive skin. It is available for $17 on the official website of the brand.

6) I’m From Mugwort Cream

I’m From Mugwort Cream is one of the top moisturizers for oily, sensitive, and acne-prone skin. It helps to soothe and calm irritated skin, reduce inflammation, and provide deep hydration. The Korean skincare product has a lightweight, gel-like texture that quickly absorbs into the skin, leaving a non-greasy finish.

The Korean cream contains 73.55% Mugwort extract, Pinus palustris leaf extract, Ulmus davidiana root extract, Evening Primrose flower extract, and Pueraria lobata root extract. It is available for $32 on Soko Glam.

7) Round LAB 1025 Dokdo Cleansing Oil

Round LAB 1025 Dokdo Cleansing Oil is the best-selling Korean cleanser oil in the global market that efficiently removes all the gunk from the skin. The product is formulated with Evening Primrose Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Avocado Oil, Grape Seed Oil, and Deep Sea Water.

This Korean skincare product effectively removes makeup, sebum, blackheads, fine dust, and grime while leaving the skin hydrated and with a soothing feeling. This oil cleanser can be used on oily and acne-prone skin as well. It is available for $22.10 on the brand's website.

8) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the most used lip mask in the global market. When it comes to an efficient lip care product, skincare enthusiasts are sworn by this Korean skincare product. The product contains Berry Fruit Complex, Murumuru seed, and Shea butter. All these elements provide various benefits, such as hydration, antioxidants, and nourishment.

The lip sleeping mask has a balm-like texture that deeply penetrates and replenishes moisture. The product is available for $24 on the official website of the brand.

9) Iope Retinol Expert 0.1%

The IOPE Retinol Expert 0.1% is an effective anti-aging serum that contains pure retinol 0.1%. This Korean serum is formulated with patented Retinol 2500 technology, which has been researched and tested for over 27 years.

This Korean skincare product helps improve the appearance of wrinkles, skin elasticity, and skin density. For the best result and to avoid purging, pair it with a thick moisturizer. The IOPE Retinol Expert 0.1% is available for $80.

10) Thank You Farmer Sun Project Light Sun Essence

Thank You Farmer Sun Project Light Sun Essence is a broad-spectrum sunscreen that offers skincare benefits. This Korean sunscreen serum has Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Althaea Rosea Flower Extract, Bamboo Water, and Soybean Lipids. All of these elements help to soothe and hydrate the skin, along with offering sun protection.

The Korean skincare product is designed for healthy, oily-to-combination skin and provides a semi-matte finish that makes the skin look glowy rather than greasy. It is available for $13.50 on Soko Glam.

These are some of the best Korean skincare products of 2023 available for purchase on the brands' websites, along with those of other retailers like Olive Young, Soko Glam, Amazon, and others.