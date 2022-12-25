Health Benefits of Moringa and Side Effects

Moringa is a superfood that has many benefits. Moringa is also known as drumstick tree, horseradish tree, or miracle tree. The leaves and seeds of the plant are used to make teas and other foods like powder or tablets. It’s also used in cosmetics and some medicines

Health Benefits of Moringa

Here are some of the powerful health benefits of consuming moringa leaves:

Moringa leaves help in improving bone health & reduces inflammation (Image via Unsplash / Ben Neale)

1) Fight Inflammation

Moringa leaves are a natural anti-inflammatory. They contain antioxidants and other compounds that help reduce inflammation. In fact, moringa has been used in folk medicine to treat arthritis, psoriasis and other inflammatory conditions.

2) Improves Bone Health

Moringa is rich in calcium, magnesium, and potassium. These minerals are important for bone health. Moringa also contains Vitamin C, which is essential for bone health. The vitamin helps to form the collagen of the bones and ligaments.

Moringa is also high in chlorophyll that helps to cleanse your blood vessels as well as organs such as kidneys and liver. This makes it a wonder food that can help prevent many diseases like diabetes and cancer due to its ability to improve blood flow through these organs.

3) Rich in Antioxidants

Antioxidants are a group of nutrients that help fight free radicals. Free radicals are highly reactive chemicals produced by the body as part of its normal metabolism, as well as from environmental factors like smoking and pollution. They can damage cells and tissues, leading to disease and accelerated aging.

Antioxidants neutralize these free radicals before they can damage your body's cells. Antioxidants are found in fruits and vegetables, but moringa has several unique antioxidants not found in other plants—including quercetin, kaempferol, isorhamnetin and moringinine

4) Lower Blood Sugar Levels

Moringa can also help lower blood sugar levels and reduce insulin resistance. A study in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolism found moringa to be as effective as metformin, a drug commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes and PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), at reducing fasting glucose levels.

In this same study, researchers also found that moringa was comparable to glipizide, another drug used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, in its ability to reduce total cholesterol levels after just one month.

5) Lowers Cholesterol

Moringa is an excellent source of iron. The plant's leaves are high in vitamin C, calcium, and potassium. It also contains amino acids that can help you feel fuller longer.

The moringa tree is native to India but has been used for centuries in other parts of Asia as well as Africa and Central America. It grows quickly and requires little water or maintenance; this makes it very inexpensive to cultivate.

In addition to its nutritional value, moringa has been used for thousands of years for its medicinal properties—today it's widely available as a supplement or tea (moringa leaf powder).

Can be consumed in the powder or supplement form. (Image via Pexels / William Greaves)

6) Good for Skin and Hair

Moringa can do wonders for your skin and hair. If you suffer from eczema, psoriasis or acne, moringa may be the answer to your prayers. The nutrients in this plant will help to heal these conditions and provide relief from the symptoms they cause.

There are also other benefits of moringa’s nutrients that can help with hair issues like dandruff, skin wrinkles and dark spots as well as stretch marks and pigmentation

Side Effects

You should ask your doctor if moringa is right for you. Moringa may cause an early menopause and is not recommended for pregnant women. There have been very few side effects reported, but it's important to read the label on the extract and follow dosage instructions.

Conclusion

If you want to try moringa, there are many different ways to do so. The leaves can be eaten whole or made into tea, while the seeds are often used in cooking. Moringa is commonly sold as a powder or capsule supplement. You can also purchase moringa-based cosmetics and beauty products, such as face masks and shampoo.

