5 best diabetic-friendly foods

Finding diabetic-friendly food can be quite difficult. Diabetics have a condition that affects their metabolism. The condition can be controlled by healthy food choices, regular exercise, and medication.

Diabetic-friendly foods are low in fat and contain complex carbohydrates that help regulate blood sugar levels. Here're a few diabetic-friendly foods you can add to your diet.

Best Diabetic-Friendly Foods

Here're five such foods:

1) Leafy Greens

Greens are so important in a diabetic-friendly diet. (image via Unsplash/bailey heedick)

Leafy greens are high in fiber, which helps promote a healthy digestive system and prevent constipation.

They’re also low in calories and carbs, making them a great choice for those who trying to lose weight. Leafy greens are packed with vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C and iron that are essential for maintaining good health. Antioxidants found in leafy greens may help prevent cancer. Overall, leafy greens are great for just about anyone but work exceptionally well as a diabetic-friendly food.

The list goes on: leafy greens contain low amounts of carbohydrates but high amounts of fiber. They make a great side dish or salad base. They’re great sources of magnesium (which can help lower blood pressure), omega-3 fatty acids (good fats), and folic acid (folic acid deficiency is associated with increased risk of heart disease).

2) Bean

Beans are an inexpensive, low-calorie option for a diabetic-friendly diet. (Image via Unsplash/milada vigerova)

Beans are a great source of protein, fiber, and vitamins. They're low in calories and fat (for those who watch their diets).

If you're worried about getting enough iron or other nutrients that are difficult to find in other foods, beans can help you out. Beans are also high in antioxidants — great for longer life. Beans are also a great diabetic-friendly food, thanks to their low glycemic index.

The only downside with beans is that they can cause gas if you eat too much at once — but if you take it slow, that won't be an issue at all.

3) Avocado

Avocados are high in monounsaturated fatty acids, which the body can use to lower cholesterol. They're rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that may help lower the risk for heart disease by reducing levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol.

Avocados are incredibly low in sugar, making them a great diabetic-friendly food to add to your diet. Avocado consumption has also been linked to a healthier diet and better eating habits among people, making it a great option to snack on or add to your meals.

In addition to being an excellent source of both monounsaturated fats and antioxidants (vitamin E), avocados contain good amounts of potassium and magnesium — two nutrients often lacking in the diets of people with diabetes.

4) Egg

Eggs are another good source of high-quality protein and fat that can help with your health. However, it's important to know that eggs are also high in cholesterol.

If you have diabetes or heart disease, it's recommended that you limit your consumption of eggs to no more than 6-12 per week, as eggs contain high amounts of cholesterol.

Initially, eggs weren't believed to be a diabetic-friendly food, but a dozen a week have shown no links to any heart disease. In fact, consuming a low-carb breakfast with eggs is a great way to start a day. Eggs are also said to reduce risk of strokes.

5) Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the best diabetic-friendly foods, as it's low in fat and high in protein, which makes it a perfect food to include as part of your diet.

It can also be eaten with other carbohydrate-rich foods such as bread or cereals. Yogurt is also high in calcium and potassium, two vital nutrients for good health that should be included in your diet if you have diabetes.

Yogurt has also been linked to weight loss, particularly in the case of people with type-2 diabetes.

Takeaway

Eating right is one of the most important things you can do to keep your diabetes in check, but it's also one of the most difficult.

Tempting junk food and carb-heavy meals are everywhere — it can be difficult to resist them. However, the aforementioned diabetic-friendly food groups can never make you feel deprived again.

