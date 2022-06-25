7 Health Benefits of Dark Green Vegetables

"Eat your greens" is something we've probably all been told as children. Even after that, we're still often reminded about how important it is to consume green vegetables daily.

But why? Aren't all vegetables good for us? Most of us can agree when we wonder what sets green vegetables aside from the rest. Well, green vegetables pack more of a nutritional punch than most others. Some leafy vegetables are even called "powerhouse" vegetables. Powerhouse veggies apply 10 percent or more of the daily value of 17 essential nutrients per 100 calories.

Among the most nutritional powerhouse veggies are spinach, watercress, Chinese cabbage, kale, collard greens, microgreens, lettuce, chard, and chicory. Sure, not all of us have a taste for these greens, but maybe some nutritional insight would help.

Health Benefits of Green Vegetables

Let's get in-depth with all the benefits green vegetables provide to our health and well-being when consumed regularly.

1) Rich in micronutrients

Green leafy veggies pack quite the punch regarding vitamins and minerals. They are a rich source of vitamins K, C, E, and B-complex. They are also dense in minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

2) Dense in vitamin K

While green vegetables are an abundant source of multiple vitamins and minerals, they are one of the best sources of vitamin K. Studies have shown that among all the vitamins, people are most deprived of vitamin K. This vitamin is essential for several health benefits, including preventing inflammation, diabetes, osteoporosis, and blood clotting.

3) Also rich in macros

It's not just the micronutrients - these vegetables are also a great source of carbs, fiber, protein, and, in some cases, some fats. The high carb and fiber content promotes a feeling of fullness long after eating and regulates digestion.

4) Low in calories

What a great option to eat till you are satiated and not go overboard on your calories for the day. It's no wonder many weight loss enthusiasts opt for green salads for their meals! Whip up a salad with some leafy veggies, and you'll be satiated for hours while also sticking to your daily calorie limit.

5) Prevents diseases

The high micronutrient profile of green veggies is also a factor that plays into disease prevention. The vitamins in these veggies boost immunity. Moreover, it decreases the rate of age-related decline in health.

6) Hydrates the skin

Owing to their vitamin A content, green vegetables are also a source of beta-carotene. Aside from providing veggies with their vibrant colors, it also nourishes the skin to provide a healthy, natural glow. Plus, it also helps protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays!

7) Reduces inflammation

Yes, greens also come with anti-inflammatory properties. Potassium is best to balance out sodium levels in the body and reduce bloating or inflammation. This can best be observed by having a few bites of greens right after a heavy, filling meal, when you may start to feel lighter or relieved.

Takeaway

These are seven health benefits of green vegetables that you cannot ignore. While they may be unpalatable to some, there are plenty of quick recipes on the internet for your reference. Eat your greens daily, and don't forget to get your other macros in too!

LIVE POLL Q. Do you eat your greens? Love 'em. Can't stand 'em. 0 votes so far