7 Reasons Why Kidney Beans are Good for You

Kidney bean is a type of bean that is similar to the common bean (Phaseolus vulgaris). It gets its name from its likeness to a kidney in terms of shape and colour. Kidney beans are nothing short of amazing in terms of their health benefits.

These legumes have a reddish brown hue and a moderate flavour when cooked, but they rapidly absorb the taste of whatever seasonings are added to them. They are abundant in folic acid, calcium, carbs, fibre and proteins, among other important nutrients that are key for the body's normal functioning.

How kidney beans are good for you: Benefits and nutrients

Due to their great nutritional value, nutritionists frequently recommend kidney beans as part of a balanced diet. Check out this list to find out why kidney beans are good for you:

1) Packed with nutrients

Kidney beans are high in plant protein, which aids in muscular growth. The fibre in the beans improves digestive health and helps ward off colorectal cancer.

Other imporatnt minerals they contain are iron, copper, folate and manganese, which help the body function properly. Overall, health can be improved by consuming at least a half cup of beans per day.

2) Natural detoxifying agent

Preservatives containing sulphites are used in a lot of food these days. When sulphite levels are high, they tend to get poisonous. Molybdenum, found in kidney beans, aids in sulphite elimination.

It's also good for people with sulphite allergies, as frequent ingestion of kidney beans reduces the symptoms of the allergy.

3) Aids in diabetic treatment

Kidney beans help lower blood sugar. Together with rice, they can help prevent sugar surges that are harmful to health. Slow carbohydrates are carbs that break down slowly and are absorbed slowly from the intestines, preventing sugar surges.

Beans also provide both soluble and insoluble fibres, which helps keep blood sugar levels stable. Insoluble fibre also aids in the reduction of cholesterol. Diabetics suffer from high cholesterol as well. Kidney beans can be a positive supplement to the diabetes diet due to their low glycemic index.

4) Protects heart

Consumption of beans, particularly kidney beans, has been linked with a lower risk of heart disease. Kidney beans are linked with reduced LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and higher HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol).

The colonic fermentation of dietary fibre has been shown to lower bad cholesterol levels, as the beans, which are high in fibre, can assist the process. Kidney beans are also high in potassium, a mineral that helps keep blood pressure under control. As most processed foods are poor in potassium, they are weak in minerals.

5) Improves bone density

Kidney beans are high in manganese and calcium, which assist in strengthening bones and preventing osteoporosis. The beans include folate, which aids in bone and joint health and lowers the risk of fractures and bone illnesses.

6) Weight management

Many people have difficulty losing weight, especially while following a low-carbohydrate diet. Having a fibre-rich diet may be a viable option for weight loss. Fibre can help people feel fuller for longer and avoid overeating.

Beans, when consumed as part of a high-fibre diet, have been demonstrated to aid weight loss.

7) Anti-ageing properties

Kidney beans are high in protein and carbs, as well as antioxidants. They contain anti-ageing properties and are proven to minimise cell damage and improve longevity.

By using kidney beans in your diet, you can reduce the effects unhealthy foods have on our bodies and skin.

How to add kidney beans to your diet?

These beans can be used in place of meat: Soups, casseroles and pasta meals can all be complemented by the addition of beans instead of meat.

Bean salads: Beans are delicious and filling as a main ingredient in salads or as a garnish for other salads.

Beans and grains mixed together: By adding beans to grains, an incomplete protein can be transformed into a complete one. That is beneficial to those who consume a plant-based diet.

