Healthy Lifestyle: A Balanced Diet Plan For Beginners

Antriksh Jaiswal
01 Aug 2018, 10:50 IST

Natural foods should be included more in our diet.

A good diet is one of the key components to lead a healthy life. Your diet should include different foods which will help us to get the required nutrients. Let me talk about energy balance as few of you might not have heard about this concept. Energy balance refers to the amount of calories taken each day which is equal to the amount of calories burnt or used by the body.

A balanced diet for beginners is no hard and fast rule but again the whole point of a balanced diet is to include natural forms of food. Personally, I am a big fan of natural food items and I have mentioned this time and again. Fruits, vegetable , unprocessed milk, oats and nuts and peanuts are some of the good natural food.

Here is a balanced diet plan for beginners and there is always scope to make changes as far as you eat healthy food items.

#Day 1

Day one’s diet plan contains food items that will give you a good amount of carbohydrates, fat, protein and fibre. Here we are looking at a calorie range of around 2100-2200 calories.

Breakfast

A bowl of fresh fruits

Two Boiled Eggs

A cup of Low fat milk

Two slices of whole wheat bread

Snack

150 grams plain yogurt

2 ripe avocados

Lunch

200 grams of boneless chicken, boiled or roasted (not fried)

A large portion of salad including tomato, onions, cucumber, beetroot and lettuce.

Snack

A glass of green or herbal tea

Dinner

One cup brown rice

A small portion of salad

60-70 grams of cooked soya bean

Snack

A bowl of carrot

50-60 grams of peanuts

