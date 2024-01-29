10 Korean skincare products with retinol to add to your routine

Retinol, a widely recognized ingredient found in Korean skincare products, has created ripples in the beauty domain. As a derivative of vitamin A, Korean skincare products with Retinol have potent anti-aging and skin-renewing properties. It expedites skin cell turnover and diminishes the visibility of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

The retinol-infused skincare products play a pivotal role in collagen production while augmenting skin elasticity and firmness.

Furthermore, retinol in Korean skincare products also boasts the ability to clear pores while reducing the occurrence of acne and facilitating the attainment of a smoother, more uniform skin tone.

10 retinol-infused Korean skincare products

A skincare enthusiast should properly apply retinol cream, approximately 0.25g daily, specifically at night. This allows their skin to adapt and reduces the risk of irritation.

Read more: 5 Korean cleansing oils for sensitive skin: Purito, Ma:nyo, The Face Shop, and others explored

Further, owing to its popularity in the skincare industry, there are so many Korean skincare products with retinol available on the market.

That's why Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 10 best Korean skincare products with retinol.

COSRX: The Retinol 0.1 Cream

DR. DIFFERENT: Vitalift-A Forte

SCINIC: Cicanoid Retinal Cream

Retinol Gold Peel-Off Mask

LANEIGE: Perfect Renew Youth Retinol

Goodal: Black Carrot Vita-A Retinol Firming Cream

INNISFREE: Retinol Cica Moisture Recovery Serum

Renaissance- Gentle Retinol Complex serum

DR. ORACLE: RetinoTightening Ampoule

MAMONDE: Bakuchiol Retinol Cream

1) COSRX: The Retinol 0.1 Cream

This award-winning Korean retinol cream has garnered a strong following courtesy of its impressive results. Right from lessening facial pores to reducing wrinkles, firming skin, and reducing blackheads and whiteheads, this retinol-infused cream gives a glass-like complexion.

Aided with hyaluronic acid, non-synthetic super vitamin E, panthenol, and allantoin, this cream moistens and nurtures the skin while alleviating excessive sebum production.

Price: $13.95 (Amazon)

2) DR. DIFFERENT: Vitalift-A Forte

This night treatment cream is an extraordinary solution that caters to skin lifting and reduces wrinkles. With a powerful 1% retinal formulation, this cream is effective for individuals with sensitive skin. Regular use of this retinol-infused cream is specifically designed to cater to the delicate eye and neck areas.

Price: $42 (Amazon)

3) SCINIC: Cicanoid Retinal Cream

The Scinic Cicanoid Retinal Cream includes beneficial ingredients like Centella asiatica extract and Madecassoside, known for their anti-inflammatory and soothing properties.

Along with pycnogenol, this retinol-infused skincare product provides excellent skin protection. This retinal cream is gentle on sensitive and dry skin, making it perfect for skincare devotees.

Price: $26 (eBay)

4) Retinol Gold Peel-Off Mask

This retinol-infused blow-peel mask offers a stable retinol formula with impressive results. This mask illuminates and firms as it reveals fresh, smooth, and glowing skin within 15 minutes. Powered with retinyl palmitate, hydrolyzed collagen, and vitamin E, this mask leaves the user's skin feeling tighter and more lifted.

Price: $93 (eBay)

5) LANEIGE: Perfect Renew Youth Retinol

Specially formulated, this mild, gentle retinol gel is for those with dry and sensitive skin. Sealed with less than 0.05% retinol, the Laneige Perfect Renew Youth Retinol is dermatologist-certified.

Further, this powerful combination reduces fine lines, replenishes the skin's moisture, and revitalizes a dull complexion.

Price: $59 (Official website)

6) Goodal: Black Carrot Vita-A Retinol Firming Cream

This retinol-infused cream slows down aging signs while tightening and revitalizing the skin. With the power of retinol and black carrot, this firming cream delivers 50% more visible results by reducing wrinkles. This skincare cream minimizes skin irritations while maximizing the retinol effects.

Price: $53.90 (eBay)

7) INNISFREE: Retinol Cica Moisture Recovery Serum

This unique recovery serum is formulated with 78% Centella Asiatica and a minimal amount of retinol, making it perfect for sensitive skin.

Focusing on skin improvement and addressing issues like acne, melasma, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation, regular use helps brighten the skin and reduce wrinkles.

Price: $37 (Official website)

8) Renaissance: Gentle Retinol Complex serum

Dermatologist-certified, this Retinol Complex Serum is a top-tier skincare product that harnesses the power of high-quality ingredients like niacinamide, retinoids, and bakuchiol.

It promotes skin rejuvenation, improves skin elasticity, and minimizes pore size. Infused with 17 important amino acids, it helps in collagen synthesis, giving a youthful appearance.

Price: $83 (eBay)

9) DR. ORACLE: RetinoTightening Ampoule

The RetinoTightening Ampoule improves the skin's collagen production and incorporates hydroxypinacolone retinoate, an active ingredient that minimizes skin irritation while promoting more rapid skin cell turnover.

Regular use of this retinol-infused lotion ensures long-lasting hydration and minimizes any discomfort.

Price: $55 (Amazon)

10) MAMONDE: Bakuchiol Retinol Cream

This exceptional cream, aided with bakuchiol, minimizes skin irritation while working like magic to reveal radiant-looking skin. Regular use improves pores and skin texture and enhances skin elasticity. Moreover, it reduces wrinkles around the eyes.

Price: $31(Amazon)

By adding these 10 Korean skincare products with retinol, a beauty enthusiast can see improvements in the overall condition of their skin. These skincare products can be purchased from their authorized websites or e-commerce platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What exactly is retinol and its perks in skincare?

Retinol is a type of vitamin A that helps in the skin renewal process and anti-aging.

2) Can retinol-infused creams or serums be used in the morning?

It is best to use retinol-infused creams or serums at night to keep sun sensitivity at bay.

3) Is retinol ideal for all skin types?

Mostly, retinol is beneficial for most skin types, but sensitive skin might require a lower concentration.