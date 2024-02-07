The latest debate in the beauty arena is electrolysis vs laser hair removal treatment- a debate most beauty enthusiasts have taken personal interest in. While DIY hair removal methods like face shaving and threading are convenient, they don’t offer long-lasting results like laser hair removal or electrolysis.

The main factors on which one can choose between the two hair removal treatments is their skin tone and permanency of results.

Laser hair removal suits people with dark hair and light skin tone and can be performed across larger regions of the body. The epilator induced hair removal treatment on the other hand is ideal for all skin tones and hair types but works better on smaller facial regions.

Comparing electrolysis and laser hair removal: Pros, cons, and other details explored

As per American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, laser hair removal has witnessed a preferable rise of 30% since 2013. While electrolysis is garnering popularity as well, it is not as commonly sought after as laser hair removal.

What is electrolysis?

Electrolysis is a hair removal technique that one can seek under a dermatologist. The process involves insertion of an epilator device into the skin which uses shortwave radio frequencies within the hair follicles to disrupt the growth of new hair.

This process causes existing hair to fall out and reduces the growth of new hair. However, optimal results are obtained with regular follow-up appointments.

Pros of electrolysis:

Permanency of hair removal which ensures that it is an effective hair removal investment.

This electric current and epilator induced hair removal treatment is ideal for most skin types and is FDA-approved.

Additionally, it also solves the issue of ingrown hairs which most hair removal treatments are unable to target.

Cons of electrolysis:

On the flip side, this hair removal treatment is expensive and can cost as much as $1000 just for the upper lip area.

Moreover, it is one of the most painful hair removal treatments with people comparing it to getting a tattoo. The pain arises from the electric stimulation and insertion of the epilator.

What is laser hair removal treatment?

Laser hair removal is a non-invasive procedure which uses selective photothermolysis to remove unwanted hair. The laser's heat destroys pigmented cells and dark hair absorb the heat which then gets transferred to the hair follicles and destroys them.

Laser hair removal is comparatively less painful and time consuming than electrolysis. However, it doesn't deliver the same level of permanency.

Pros of laser hair removal treatment:

Laser hair removal treatment offers a level of precision by targeting the dark, unwanted hair, and leaving the surrounding area unaffected.

Moreover, laser treatment is quick, painless, and prevents unwanted hair growth over time with multiple sessions.

Cons of laser hair removal treatment:

However, laser hair removal treatment has its cons as well.

It doesn't work on lighter hair and entails the risk of hyperpigmentation.

Additionally, laser hair removal treatment entails inflammation, blisters, swelling, and redness as most common side effects.

When it comes to costing, the epilator and electric current induced treatment costs around $50-$200, depending on the area to be treated and the cost of laser hair removal treatment ranges from $200-$400 per session.

Both hair removal treatments are ideal for hair removal when one seeks long lasting results.