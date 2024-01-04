How painful is laser hair removal? Everything you need to know about the treatment

Laser hair removal is one of the painless hair removal alternatives to waxing and threading. It is a long-lasting, effective, and safe method of hair removal as compared to other methods and is carried out by trained professionals.

Laser hair removals entail using specific types of lasers as per one’s skin type. Moreover, the laser method of hair removal consists of minimal maintenance and results in a slower pace of regrowth.

During the laser-based method of hair removal, a laser emits light that is absorbed by the melanin present in the hair. The laser light is converted to heat that damages the hair follicles responsible for hair growth in the targeted areas.

Laser hair removal is expensive but long-lasting compared to other hair removal methods

Laser hair removal must be undertaken by a professional, as there is no DIY or at-home possibility for this hair removal method. Even though the procedure has become a sought-after choice for beauty enthusiasts, those contemplating choosing this option for hair removal always think of the pain level first.

Laser hair removal causes brief discomfort but is less painful than threading or waxing. The only side effects of the laser treatment are swelling and redness, which have been compared to a pinprick.

How expensive is laser hair removal?

Like most cosmetic procedures, the laser method of hair removal’s cost depends on the place one avails the procedure from and the laser used for the same. The estimated cost of the laser method of hair removal ranges between $200 to $400 per session.

How old does one have to be to undergo the procedure?

The suggested age at which one can undergo laser-based hair removal is 13-14 years. Teenagers need to understand what the procedure entails before going through with it.

Some of the benefits that beauty enthusiasts have reported about laser-based hair removal include:

Entails less maintenance: Laser-based hair removal results in lesser and delayed hair growth as compared to methods like waxing and threading. Additionally, it requires low maintenance as one doesn’t have to book frequent follow-up sessions.

Laser-based hair removal results in lesser and delayed hair growth as compared to methods like waxing and threading. Additionally, it requires low maintenance as one doesn’t have to book frequent follow-up sessions. No downtime follows: Laser-based hair removal leaves the skin red and swollen for some time but allows one to get back to their routine. However, one must avoid undergoing tanning or exposing oneself to sun lamps immediately after the procedure.

Laser-based hair removal leaves the skin red and swollen for some time but allows one to get back to their routine. However, one must avoid undergoing tanning or exposing oneself to sun lamps immediately after the procedure. Helps with skin issues: Apart from targeting visible hair on the body, the procedure targets ingrown hairs and prevents inflamed bumps and itching. Additionally, the procedure is safe as it doesn't consist of the risk of waxing burns, razor cuts, etc.

Apart from targeting visible hair on the body, the procedure targets ingrown hairs and prevents inflamed bumps and itching. Additionally, the procedure is safe as it doesn't consist of the risk of waxing burns, razor cuts, etc. It is an investment: Laser-based hair removal is costlier compared to other methods of hair removal however, it is more long-lasting and requires less maintenance. Hence, it helps beauty enthusiasts save money over time.

What are the risks of this procedure?

Just like most cosmetic procedures, laser hair removal entails certain side effects that vary as per skin type and texture. However, the most common side effects of the procedure include changes in skin pigment and skin irritation.

These include acute swelling and redness that subside within a few hours following the procedure, as well as lightening or darkening of certain parts of the skin.

Laser-based hair removal has become a featured beauty practice on social media platforms. One can try a session or two of the same before switching on to the trending and effective hair removal method from the more painful ones.