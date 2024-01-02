10 best face trimmers for women to get rid of peach fuzz, extra hair growth, and more

Face trimmers help create smooth and peach-fuzz-free skin by removing facial hair and exfoliating dead skin cells from the surface, leading to a glowing complexion. Additionally, face trimmers are a boon for beauty enthusiasts who once took to methods like waxing and threading to remove facial hair growth.

The pain-free, quick method of facial hair trimming is brought to women by multiple brands that have developed products. These range from the simplest tinkle razor to the most advanced facial trimming tools that cater to the brows, upper lips, and the rest of the facial region using different blades.

With varied face trimmers in the market, one surely gets spoilt for choice, however, it is important to "trim" down the options to only the best ones!

Sephora's Metal Facial Razor to Dorco Tinkle Razor: 10 best face trimmers for women, explored

1) Sephora Collection Metal Facial Razor ($18)

This facial razor has sleek, replaceable, and high-quality blades that neatly remove facial hair and peach fuzz, revealing a smoother-looking face. The metal facial razor is ideal for all skin types and reduces dullness and uneven texture.

2) VG VOGCREST Women's Eyebrow Trimmer & Facial Hair Remover ($19.99)

VG VOGCREST Women's Eyebrow Trimmer & Facial Hair Remover (Image via amazon.com)

The VG Vogcrest eyebrow trimmer and facial hair remover with double rotating blades that remove facial hair instantly and painlessly. The face trimmer can be used on the upper and lower lips, chin, cheeks, and arms as well.

The facial hair remover features a two-in-one design with an interchangeable face shaver head and eyebrow trimmer head.

3) Dermaflash LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning & Peach Fuzz Removal Set ($199)

The Dermaflash Dermaplaning and Peach Fuzz removal set features an Award-winning Sonic Technology that offers exfoliation of dead skin cells and the removal of build-up and peach fuzz.

The set consists of the LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning device with a charging case and cord, plus four single-use exfoliating edges and PREFLASH essential skin prep.

4) Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover ($16)

The Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover features 18-karat gold plating with LED light for enhanced precision.

The facial hair trimmer removes peach fuzz and can also be used as an eyebrow shaper as a painless alternative to waxing and tweezing.

The face trimmer is dermatologist-recommended and hypoallergenic.

5) Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool ($7.99)

Schick’s Hydro Silk Touch-up Exfoliating tool is ideal for trimming and shaping the brows. These disposable razors feature high-quality blades and are uniquely crafted with fine micro guards to protect the skin.

Additionally, the dermaplaning tool gently exfoliates and removes fine hairs on the face.

6) Tweezerman Facial Razor ($18.50)

This facial razor consists of premium quality blades that safely remove unwanted facial hair without the hassle of facial removal salon appointments.

The Tweezerman facial razor gently exfoliates the face and safely removes unwanted facial hair. It comes with three replacement blades that must be replaced every two to three months.

7) Billie Razor Shave Kit ($13.86)

The Billie Razor Shave Kit is a woman’s facial shaving kit with four 5-blade razor refills with a non-slip ergonomic handle.

The blades of this shaving kit are sharp and surrounded by aloe shave soap. Additionally, the magnetic holders of this shave kit keep the razor steady on the shower wall.

8) Conair All-In-1 Body and Facial Hair Removal for Women ($13.99)

This is a compact and convenient multifunctional face trimmer for women that makes precision facial hair removal convenient. The facial hair removal consists of a wide blade that suits body hair and a small blade which is ideal for peach fuzz and the eyebrows.

It comes with an adjustable height comb attachment for precision in trimming.

9) Gurelax Facial Hair Remover for Women ($14.99)

Gurelax Facial Hair Remover for Women (Image via amazon.com)

The Gurelax Facial Hair Remover is a lipstick-shaped face trimmer for women that comes with a USB charging cable, two attachment heads, and a travel pouch with the availability of multiple colour options.

The hair remover features a straight-cutting head with rotating blades that trim the facial hair without pulling the skin, revealing smooth skin devoid of rashes, redness or cuts.

Additionally, it has a built-in LED light with waterproof blades to offer a hygienic facial hair removal experience.

10) Dorco Tinkle Eyebrow Razors for Women ($7.85)

It would be unfair to talk about face trimmers for women and not mention everyone’s beloved Tinkle Razors. Dorco’s Tinkle Eyebrow Razors are ideal for removing the fine hairs of the brows, facial peach fuzz, as well as hair on the neck.

It comes with a safety cover to protect the blade from cutting loosely while shaving. The tinkle razor is basic and easy to use for beginners to facial hair trimming.

Frequently Asked Questions

1) Is facial hair removal safe for the skin?

As long as practised with adequate safety precautions in place like cleansing the face before using a razor or trimmer, precise movement of the hand, and not using actives after the procedure, facial hair removal is one of the safest ways to remove peach fuzz and unwanted hair.

2) What is the frequency of using face trimmers for women?

Ideally, the frequency of using trimming tools for facial hair removal depends on the speed of hair growth which differs from person to person. Generally, it is advised that one uses facial trimmers once a week.

3) Does trimming facial hair result in more peach fuzz?

Trimming facial hair doesn't affect the thickness and frequency of hair growth. Also, trimming peach fuzz doesn't mean the hair won't grow back.