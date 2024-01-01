What is the PMD Wave Pro Spatula skincare device? Cost, where to get, uses, and other details explored

The PMD Wave Pro Spatula is a boon for beauty enthusiasts seeking pore unclogging and blackhead removal devices that save one from constantly steaming the skin and using a metal blackhead remover for the same. This device is a pore spatula, which is the new “IT” accessory for exfoliation and blackhead removal.

Pore spatulas offer gentle exfoliation via ultrasonic waves combined with the lateral pressure applied by the user gliding it across the skin. These skincare tools eliminate dead skin cells from the skin’s surface, clear skin congestion, and aid a glowing complexion.

Retailing for $129, the PMD Wave Pro Spatula is a product by PMD Beauty that infuses, lifts, and extracts using SonicGlow™ Technology and E-Wave™ Technology, revealing radiant skin. The pore spatula is available on the brand’s website as well as on Nordstrom.

PMD Wave Pro Spatula removes blackheads and reduces oil congestion: Benefits and uses of the advanced pore spatula explored

PMD Beauty is a brand known for smart beauty tools that are easy and convenient to use. The brand’s Wave Pro Spatula offers benefits like:

1) Pore-minimizing: The spatula's ultrasonic vibrations loosen dirt-like materials present in the pores, bringing them to the surface for elimination. This results in pore reduction.

2) Aids in better absorption of skincare products: Since the product uses electric current to cause muscle stimulation, it allows skincare products to penetrate in a better way.

3) Removal of blackheads: The spatula comes with an extractor that gently removes pesky blackheads.

4) Lifts and tones the skin: The ultrasonic vibrations of the PMD Wave Pro lift and tone the skin by stimulating facial muscles.

Additionally, the spatula makes the skin smooth and soft with prolonged use. However, what makes this device different from its contemporaries in the beauty market is the presence of SonicGlow™ Technology and E-Wave™ Technology. SonicGlow technology breaks down oil and dirt from the pores at 7000 vibrations per minute simultaneously, operating at an ideal frequency to tone, firm, and lift the skin. E-wave technology elevates blood flow and enhances skin rejuvenation, revealing glowing skin.

PMD Wave Pro Spatula is an advanced skin spatula that offers three modes of use:

1) Infuse mode: This mode uses positive ions to split skincare products into small molecules and enables them to get absorbed into the skin easily.

2) Lift mode: This mode uses E-Wave technology–a subtle electrical current that reveals a toned and youthful appearance and stimulates the skin’s muscles.

3) Extract mode: This mode uses negative ions to lift dead skin cells, debris, and extracts sebum from the pores. The skin spatula comprises the PreciseXtractor, which removes blackheads and whiteheads without making it a painful experience.

How to use PMD Wave Pro Spatula

PMD Beauty’s website states directions for using the PMD Wave Pro which are as follows:

One must begin by moisturizing the skin using water or toner and turning on the Extract mode.

The ideal placement of using this device is to use it with the front side turned down and glide it in an outward and upward motion.

Next, apply skincare and switch to the Infuse mode. To use the Infuse mode, turn to the back of the device and infuse skincare into the skin in an upward motion.

Spritz a hydrating toner on the face and switch to the Lift mode. Place fingers on both touch points of the device and lift in the outward and upward direction. Target areas with lip lines and crowfeet near the eyes.

If required, switch to the Extract mode and place the PreciseXtractor on whiteheads and blackheads. Gently push down to extract the same.

PMD’s best-selling devices include the Personal Microderm Device, which improves signs of sun damage, roughness, and wrinkles. It uses the brand’s patented spinning disc, which creates a calibrated vacuum suction.

PMD’s Kiss is a lip plumping treatment that enhances the pout painlessly and PMD Clean deep cleanses the face by creating a penetrating vibration movement of 7000 times per minute.

The PMD Wave Pro Spatula comes with a charger and must be charged for about three hours when the battery is low. One can incorporate the advanced spatula into the skincare regime as more or less frequently as they want and use it on alternate modes if not all. Retailing for $129, the device is available in blue and pink color variants.