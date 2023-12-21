What is OAM Skincare by Ciara? Benefits of the clinical-level skincare, effects, products, and other details explored

American singer and songwriter Ciara is “on a mission” that she hopes to achieve with her OAM skincare line. OAM skincare by Ciara is a vitamin C-infused skincare line developed by the singer in collaboration with a team of skin experts. The skincare line’s products feature a patented Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex, which offers hydration and brightening benefits for complete skin transformation.

Each of OAM Skincare’s products features clinical formulations that are dermatologically tested. They promise to work wonders for all skin types, skin tones, and skin concerns.

In an interview with Allure, Ciara stated that OAM Skincare had been in the making for two and a half years before its launch in 2022. The Level Up singer curated the skincare brand with a vision to create a simple skincare regime for all skin tones.

OAM Skincare products are infused with peptides and three forms of vitamin C for maximum benefits

Since the inception of the idea, Ciara and her advisory board of experts have been confident about making vitamin C the base ingredient for the skincare brand’s product range. Vitamin C is known to correct skin issues, prevent skin problems, and protect the skin from external stressors, thereby revealing glowing skin.

OAM Skincare’s innovative formula is a combination of three stable and pure forms of vitamin C with peptides. The three forms of vitamin C consist of:

L-Ascorbic Acid: Infused to offer antioxidant protection from free radicals such as those arising from UVA and UVB rays and to improve skin tone.

Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate: Targets uneven skin tone and offers anti-ageing benefits by penetrating deep into the skin.

Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate: It attacks free radicals and boosts collagen production, revealing smooth skin.

As per Ciara, the singer herself began noticing visible differences after she tested out the products and advised beauty enthusiasts to stay consistent with OAM’s product range to witness transformative results.

OAM’s website mentions the several benefits of the clinical skincare line, that ranges from improving the texture of the skin to correcting skin tone.

A soft and lightweight formula range suiting all skin types

Improvement in skin texture and skin elasticity leading to smoother, softer skin

Improvement in overall skin health and hydration

Promotes brighter and even skin tone

Best-selling OAM Skincare products

Beauty enthusiasts looking to explore the Level Up singer's clinical-level skincare range can try out a few products.

Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer ($35)

OAM’s Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer targets under-eye circles and reduces signs of ageing with its dermatologist-tested formula. The formulation suits all skin types and is fast absorbing.

Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser ($28)

This is OAM’s sulfate-free, mild foaming cleanser that removes makeup, excess oil, and impurities without stripping the skin of natural oils. Ideal for all skin types, the cleanser reveals radiant and hydrated skin.

20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum ($62)

This vitamin C serum is the recipient of 2023’s Essence Best in Black Beauty award and 2023’s Good Housekeeping Beauty Award in the Best Radiance Serum category. It is a lightweight liquid serum that targets dullness and uneven skin texture, revealing even and radiant skin.

The serum encapsulates a time-release delivery system that offers micro-doses of ultra-refined vitamin C throughout the day.

OAM Skincare’s product range is available on the brand’s official website and retails at a price point from $10 to $62 for individual products and $75 to $160 for bundles.