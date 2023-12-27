What is facial balancing? Cost, risks, benefits, and other details explored 

The cosmetic procedure arena is gaining popularity worldwide with treatments such as facial balancing, lip flips, injectable moisturizers, and much more. Facial balancing is a cosmetic procedure that aligns the overall aesthetics of the face by inducing dermal fillers to the face to balance the correct proportion of facial features.

While the non-invasive cosmetic procedure is gaining traction recently, the method is an age-old one and has been around for decades. Facial balancing is a sought-after option given it entails minimal downtime, isn’t as scary and elaborate as going under-the-knife procedures such as rhinoplasty, and renders symmetrical facial proportions.

With a whopping 57 million views on TikTok, hashtag facial balancing has created a buzz around the non-invasive cosmetic procedure that caters to the nose, cheeks, and area around the eyes.

Facial balancing lasts somewhere between 1.5-2 years: Cost, risk, and benefits of the cosmetic procedure explored

Facial balancing has multiple benefits and reveals the kind of facial features that one likes to see with Snapchat filters on. However, not everyone might be the ideal candidate for this procedure and hence it is important to consult a dermatologist for the same.

The treatment works wonders for people who experience visible signs of aging, sagging skin, or have visible dissymmetry of facial features.

Weighing the pros and cons of facial balancing:

As a minimally invasive procedural alternative to cosmetic surgery, facial balancing offers the following benefits:

The cosmetic procedure is not a surgical procedure hence, it doesn’t involve undertaking anesthesia or any facial incisions.

Since the procedure uses soft tissue fillers, it involves minimal downtime and instantaneous improvements.

The procedure involves minimal discomfort and its cost is lower as compared to a chin or nose implant.

The aesthetic balancing procedure allows patients to go back to their normal routine within some time of the procedure.

This cosmetic procedure offers personalized benefits and offers tailormade balancing only in specific facial areas.

Like every cosmetic procedure, even this balancing procedure has some cons:

The procedure doesn’t have permanent facial feature-altering effects since it uses dermal fillers. Hence, the permanency of this cosmetic procedure depends on one’s tolerance of the fillers.

This procedure offers similar but not the same effects that a nose job or facelift offers.

There are chances of swelling, redness, and bruising after the dermal fillers are introduced to the face.

What is the cost of a facial feature balancing procedure?

The aesthetically balancing procedure for facial features is not as expensive as surgical procedures. Moreover, the cost of the procedure depends on the areas of the face targetted for balancing, the quantity of filler used, and the number of sittings required for the same.

Typically, the process involves two dermal filler injections along with neuromodulator injections. For minor balancing treatments, the average cost of this technique is $500–750; for comprehensive balance procedures, it is $1500–1800. However, the cost of a full-face balancing treatment can reach $6000.

What are the pre and post-care practices of the cosmetic procedure?

It is advised that one refrains from taking medications such as Advil and avoid consumption of alcohol before undergoing the cosmetic procedure. Additionally, one must refrain from using skincare tools like gua sha and other facial massagers after the cosmetic procedure.

It is also important to follow the guidelines of the licensed dermatologist for best aftercare.

Facial balancing is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that helps align the facial features through dermal fillers. One can undergo this procedure as a temporary means before opting for surgical cosmetic procedures.