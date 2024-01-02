Should women shave their face? Everything you need to know about facial hair removal before you dive in

Every woman has facial hair. Should women shave their faces to get rid of these hair? Read on as we explain the pros and cons of this, and if you need help knowing where to start, we will tell you.

There are two types of facial hair: Vellus hair, which is very fine and covers most of your face and body like peach fuzz. Meanwhile, terminal hair is darker and thicker. You can see vellus hair if you look closely, especially in bright sunlight. Terminal hair is found on the upper lip, chin, and sideburns.

Everything you need to know about facial hair removal

Pros and Cons of Shaving your Face

Face razors for shaving (Image via Amazon)

Facial shaving can remove both vellus and terminal hair. Some women do it for the following reasons:

1) Clean Canvas

Shaving removes hair, dead skin cells, and excess oil, making your skin look brighter and helping makeup go smoothly.

2) Self-Confidence

If you feel better and more confident without having to worry about hair on your face, shaving can be a good option as it is pain-free and comes with easy maintenance,

3) Enhanced Jawline

Clean look post shaving the face (Image via Canva)

Removing the peach fuzz from your sidelocks and cheekbones highlights your jawline and gives an overall clean and sharp look.

Shaving your face comes with its own set of cons, such as -

1) Five O'clock Shadow

If you shave to remove terminal hair, you may need to do it more often, especially if you have dark hair, which may leave a shadow under the skin.

2) Ingrown Hairs

Shaving terminal hair can lead to painful ingrown hairs.

3) Skin Damage

Shaving carries the risk of nicks, cuts, and razor burns.

4) Dryness and Itching

Shaving may dry out your skin, causing discomfort, flaking, and itching. Moisturizing afterward can help.

Shaving won't make your hair grow back thicker or darker. It may feel stubbly and coarse as it grows back, but this is temporary.

How to Remove Facial Hair

To get rid of hair on your face effectively you should first cleanse your skin and pat it dry. Get a single-blade razor or a facial hair trimmer designed for women. Then gently hold the skin taut, shave with short, light strokes at a 45-degree angle, and go with the hair's grain. Remember to rinse the razor after each stroke. Avoid shaving near your eyes.

Laser for hair removal (Image via Canva)

There are alternatives to facial shaving, like waxing, laser hair removal, and even hair removal creams. There are some facial hair removal tools available as well. Waxing and hair removal creams remove hair from the root, lasting longer but carrying similar risks. Laser hair removal is a semi-permanent solution done by professionals, but it can be expensive.

Waxing the face for hair removal (Image via Canva)

If you notice more hair on your face, upper lips, and sidelocks than usual, especially if it's excess or dark, it could be due to genetics or medical issues. Conditions like PCOS, CAH, Cushing's syndrome, or menopause can cause increased hair, especially on the face. If concerned, consult your doctor for insights and potential solutions.

Hair removal cream for face (Image via Amazon)

Shaving the hair on the face is common among women and can be done to remove both fine and thick hair. Using the right tools and being mindful of your skin's condition can help you achieve the desired results.