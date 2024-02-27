Who owns the Kalade Skincare brand? Products and more details explored

Famous TikTok influencer with a whopping 6 million followers, Kat Clark has recently launched Kalade Skincare alongside her two daughters Deja and Letisha. Kalade skincare offers cruelty-free, vegan, all-natural skincare products designed to cater to individual skincare goals.

Announcing the skincare brand on February 20, 2024, Kat Clark shared some behind-the-scenes to showcase how the path to launching a skincare brand was challenging. Kalade Skincare claims that it is a blend of functionality and is a reflection of diverse personalities.

The skincare brand’s website states that Kalade Skincare is inspired by nature combined with cutting-edge science, allowing beauty enthusiasts to enhance their natural beauty while elevating their personal skincare rituals.

Available on the brand's official website, Kalade Skincare has a limited product range as of now. The products feature moisturizer, cleanser, serum, and body lotion.

Kalade Skincare aims to make skincare fun: Products explored

While Kat Clark and her family were excited to share their skincare brand with the world, an unexpected controversy took place when fellow TikTok influencer Anna Paul announced her own brand Paullie. Clark's emotional response to the same made headlines, however, fellow influencers like Anna Paul herself came forward for her support, highlighting how launching a brand entails monetary and emotional investment.

Products that Kat Clark's brand has in its skincare range comprise:

Glow Up ($20):

Kalade’s Glow Up Face Oil targets dryness owing to the presence of ingredients like Squalene, grapeseed, jojoba, and baobab seed oils. These ingredients hydrate the skin, restore its moisture, mimic the skin’s sebum to retain moisture and revitalize youthful skin. The ideal way to use this face oil is to pair it with a face moisturizer or apply it on a cleansed face.

CEO of Cleanser ($19):

A soothing and effective cleanser, this product is ideal for all skin types. CEO of Cleanser is infused with Australian Wattle Seed extract to reduce skin inflammation and Quandong extract that offers skin brightening and antioxidant protection.

The Kalade Skincare website states that one can discover healthy and radiant skin with this cleanser, given it has an efficient and simple formulation.

Hydration Era ($27):

The Hydration Era Body Lotion is Kalade’s shortcut to a head-to-toe glow. Infused with Baobab oil, marula oil, and shea butter, the body lotion enhances the skin’s natural elasticity, offers intense hydration, and boosts collagen to reveal radiant skin. Hydration Era body lotion features a non-greasy blend ideal for post-shower hydration.

IYKYK Daily Moisturizer ($22):

Kalade’s IYKYK Daily Moisturizer is formulated with Shea butter, squalene, and Baobab oil. These ingredients are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that support the skin’s barrier, combat inflammation, soothe irritation, and are deeply hydrating. The skincare brand’s website states that one to two pumps of the moisturizer are enough to hydrate the neck, face, and décolletage.

While beauty enthusiasts can avail of the abovementioned products individually, Kalade has also released the Kalade OG Kit ($87), comprising all products from cleanser to moisturizer. On purchasing the OG Kit, one can avail of a limited edition headband, stickers, and car air freshener.

Read More: How to use Glycolic acid: Hyperpigmentation, face, armpits and other concerns explored

Kalade Skincare has opened doors for TikTok influencers to enter the beauty arena. Moreover, the brand aims to contribute to a larger movement surrounding self-acceptance and the power of community in the digital era.

Kalade is a heritage-inspired brand focussing on making skincare simple, effective, and suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin beauties.