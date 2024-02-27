How to use Glycolic acid: Hyperpigmentation, face, armpits and other concerns explored 

Derived from sugarcane, glycolic acid is one of the most sought-after alpha hydroxy acids (AHA). It is a chemical exfoliant with a similar composition to other naturally derived AHAs. Apart from exfoliating the skin to remove dead skin cells, this sugarcane-derived AHA reverses pigmentation, sun damage, and the appearance of acne.

A popular alpha hydroxy acid, glycolic acid comprises small molecules that can penetrate the pores. This skincare ingredient encourages collagen production, reduces acne-causing bacteria, and clears excess sebum from the skin. With a water-soluble property, the sugarcane-derived AHA works on the skin's surface level to remove dead skin cells, revealing hydrated and smooth-looking skin.

This skincare ingredient is ideal for hyperpigmentation, aging skin, and acne, amongst other concerns. The AHA’s effectiveness makes it a regular formulation of exfoliating treatments, cleansers, and toners launched by beauty brands.

Ways to use glycolic acid for the face and body explored

Using alpha hydroxy acid on the face for concerns like acne and hyperpigmentation involves using the skincare ingredient in the following formulations:

Cleansers: Together with actives like salicylic acid, glycolic acid cleansers gently exfoliate the skin. These formulations remove dead skin cells, encourage cellular renewal, and cleanse acne-prone skin without stripping it of moisture.

Toners: Since alpha hydroxy acid has a pH value of 3 to 4, it is frequently used in toner formulations that exfoliate the skin, deliver plumpness, and promote even skin tone with regular application.

Serums: Available in 5-10% concentrations of the AHA, glycolic acid serums cater to specific skincare requirements like acne and hyperpigmentation. These formulations cause rapid cell turnover, revealing brighter skin with reduced acne.

Body Wash: The AHA is available in body wash and body exfoliant formulations to treat dark underarms and tanned body parts. Moreover, the AHA inhibits the growth of bacteria and lightens body discoloration.

Glycolic Acid Product Recommendations:

1) La Roche-Posay GLYCOLIC B5 10% serum ($44.99):

This serum reduces skin discoloration and dark spots and is suitable for all skin tones. It is infused with Vitamin B5, lipo-hydroxy acid, and tranexamic acid that visibly brighten and exfoliate the skin.

2) Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel Pads ($124):

Formulated with seven acids and twelve antioxidants, the Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Daily Peel Pads target fine lines, skin texture, wrinkles, and acne. An ideal on-the-go skincare product, the daily peel pads suit all skin types.

3) Drunk Elephant T.L.C Glycolic Body Lotion ($38):

Winner of Allure's Best of Beauty Awards 2022, this body lotion by Drunk Elephant revives dull, uneven skin areas, revealing bright, even-looking skin. The body lotion is infused with Marula and Shea butter and offers brightening and moisturizing benefits.

4) SkinCeuticals Glycolic Renewal Gel Cleanser ($42):

This cleanser removes dirt, makeup, and impurities without stripping the skin of moisture. Comprising 8% alpha hydroxy acid along with 1% Phytic acid and 2% Aloe Barbadensis Leaf extract, the SkinCeuticals cleanser soothes the skin and reveals a glowing complexion.

Using glycolic acid as a beginner can give one a tingling sensation for a few minutes on application. Burning of the skin and extreme dryness-like effects of using the AHA indicate consulting a dermatologist.

The PM regime is also ideal for incorporating glycolic acid into the skincare regime. As the skincare ingredient makes skin prone to UV damage, wearing sunscreen after application of the AHA is a must.