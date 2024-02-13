Dakota Johnson’s spider-themed dress for Madame Web premiere wins the internet: "Sheer perfection"

Dakota Johnson's latest movie, Madame Web, is an action/ sci-fi under the Sony anti-hero chain of films. The film's premiere took place on February 13, 2024 and featured Dakota Johnson channelling her inner Madame Web by sporting a spider-themed dress.

With a fashionable resemblance to a spider web, Dakota sported a netted Gucci slip with crystal embellishments. Her makeup and hair accentuated her features and completed the look.

Fans of the Persuasion actress took to social media platforms like Instagram and X to praise her unique styling and look for the premiere. Using phrases like "sheer perfection" to describe her beauty, fans and media pages complimented Dakota:

Expand Tweet

Apart from her styling for the premiere, Dakota Johnson also received praise for her multiple beauty looks throughout the promotional events of Madame Web.

"Goddess": Fans swoon over Dakota Johnson's look for the Madame Web premiere

Madame Web is Sony's latest addition to its chain of successful anti-hero universe franchises. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Celeste O’Connor in lead roles, the movie is a spin-off from the Marvel Comics after Morbius and Venom.

Madame Web is about Dakota Johnson's character Cassandra who gains psychic powers and predicts the future to guide Spider-powered superheroes through her mind. Followed by her alliance with three other spider-women, a spider-themed villain appears.

Paying homage to the spider theme of the movie, Dakota sported her raved-about web-like outfit paired with a diamond necklace and strappy black heels. The actress is known for her voluminous bangs framing her face which complemented her look at the Madame Web premiere.

For the makeup, the actress sported a dewy base with a glossy pink shade for the lips. Her eye makeup was bold as it featured kohl along the waterline in a unique manner wherein the kohl line starts halfway and meets the black eyeliner along the upper lids. The light and dewy makeup look and focus on the eyes complemented Dakota's attire without overpowering other elements of her styling.

Fans of the Fifty Shades of Grey actress were quick to praise Dakota's styling for the Madame Web premier via social media platforms. They used phrases like "Goddess" and "Mothering" to express their appreciation for her styling:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Read More: Ariana Grande’s look for the latest Wicked movie poster wins the internet: “She devoured”

With a global fanbase owing to her acting skills, Dakota is known for her unique sense of styling as well. The How to Be Single actress sported classy and chic beauty looks throughout the promotional interviews of Madame Web and made an impactful style statement at the film's premiere in L.A.