What is Han So-hee’s Dior makeup routine? Details explored 

100 Days My Prince fame Han So-hee is a fan favorite not only for her acting skills but for her immaculate sense of styling and beauty as well. The actress recently garnered a positive response for her styling at Dior’s Spring-Summer 2024 show held in Paris.

Dior's Spring-Summer 2024 collection, dubbed "the ultimate in Quiet Luxury," offered a variety of styles that highlighted the brand's skill in both fashion and craftsmanship. Apart from the couture, Han So-hee’s appearance at the Dior Spring-Summer 2024 show became the talk of the town.

Han So-hee looked amazing in a glittering black dress and a graphic topcoat. Her long hair complemented her fashion, and her makeup looked amazing yet sophisticated. The My Name actress's debut in the Dior Spring-Summer 2024 show had her fans drooling, and their enthusiasm only grew when Han So-hee posted a video showing off how flawlessly she had done her makeup for the event.

Rouge Dior 999 and other products in Han So-hee's Dior makeup routine

In an Instagram video shared by Han So-hee and Dior Beauty on February 9, the Nevertheless actress states that she’s come to Paris to attend the Dior Haute Couture fashion collection. To create the elegant and modern Dior Couture look, the first product she mentions is the Rouge Dior lipstick in the shade 999 ($49).

It is a velvet-finish lipstick that is long-lasting and offers up to 24 hours of comfort owing to a clean formula infused with hydrating floral lip care. The South Korean actress states that Rouge Dior 999 is the perfect color and perfect choice for her. The lipstick shade stood out in her makeup look as it was a bold shade that complemented her black dress.

Next, she mentions the Forever Skin Glow Foundation ($57) as the product used for her makeup base. The Dior Forever Fluid Skin Glow Foundation offers 24-hour wearability with glowing medium-to-full hydrating coverage. It is formulated with 86% skincare ingredients that improve skin over time. Available in multiple skin-flattering shades, the Forever Skin Glow Foundation features heat and humidity-resistant properties.

The South Korean actress proceeds to mention the Dior Forever Skin Glow Cushion Foundation ($49.50). She compliments its buildable cushion and states:

“I love how I can easily get the finish and the look I want.”

The Forever Skin Glow Cushion Foundation is infused with wild pansy flower extract with a formula that protects the skin and improves the quality of one’s complexion. It comes in refillable packaging as a part of the luxury brand's eco-approach to the beauty arena.

She finishes her elegant and modern Dior Couture look with the enchanting fragrance of the Dior J'adore L'or ($170). Created by Francis Kurkdjian for the luxury brand, the perfume balances top notes of orange blossom with heart notes of Jasmine grandiflorum and base notes of Centifolia rose absolute.

The scent is compared to a bouquet in full bloom which celebrates the power of sensuality and power. Commenting on the unique Dior fragrance, Han So-hee states:

“I think its a beautiful and enchanting perfume.”

Read More: 5 most Luxury makeup brands of 2023

Dior's high-end makeup and couture goods combined with Han So-hee's sense of style created an ethereal beauty look.