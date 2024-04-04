Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift want to see Lana Del Rey at Coachella: Us Weekly report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might just have grand plans for Coachella. After spending some time together during the offseason, the new power couple have reportedly planned their next trip. According to Us Weekly's source, both Kelce and Swift want to attend Coachella, where they can probably see Lana Del Rey and the Bleachers.

“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers,” the insider told Us Weekly.

Another source told Us Weekly about their dynamic, and how Taylor Swift is 'excited' about Travis Kelce's various new opportunities:

“Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him. But she wants him to be conscious of his schedule. The only issue is making sure they can see each other," the source said.

Adding that their relationship is serious, a source said:

“They’re having so much fun and enjoying things."

The couple was recently spotted in the Bahamas and on a few other dates, with Kelce even flying to Sydney and Singapore for her Eras Tour shows. Swift attended multiple Chiefs games during the 2023 NFL season, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl victory.

Travis Kelce has learned a thing or two from Taylor Swift's many successful performances

While enjoying his offseason, Kelce is preparing for the Kelce Jam, a music festival hosted by the Kansas City Chiefs TE.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Travis Kelce mentioned Swift and what he learned from her experience. Performing for years, Swift is known to be one of the finest artists in the world. Kelce said:

"I did: Don’t try and be Taylor, that’s what I learned. Yeah, she’s on a whole other stratosphere. She’s the best at what she does for a reason. It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does. And that’s the beauty of it."

"I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up. I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that."

While fans hope for Taylor Swift to make an appearance, she will probably be traveling for the Eras Tour.

The Kelce Jam is scheduled for May 18, 2024.