Travis Kelce reveals lessons learnt watching Taylor Swift's on-stage dominance as Chiefs star prepares for Kelce Jam

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and, a few months later, Travis Kelce held its inaugural Kelce Jam, a music festival that was headlined by Rick Ross and MGK. The festival was a blast, and the tight end proved that he could do great things away from the field as well.

So, with the Kansas City Chiefs repeating as Super Bowl champs, Kelce is hosting the second edition of the music festival in May as a sign of good luck as they chase the three-peat in 2024. But the tight end, who now dates one of the most famous music superstars in the world, knows that it's not a great route to try and go copy her:

I did: Don’t try and be Taylor, that’s what I learned. Yeah, she’s on a whole other stratosphere. She’s the best at what she does for a reason. It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does. And that’s the beauty of it. I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up. I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce and romantic gestures to Taylor Swift - even in the playoffs

When Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the night for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 AFC Divisional Round, he reserved the moment to make a small tribute to his girlfriend, superstar singer Taylor Swift, with a heart gesture with his hands.

Taylor Swift was at the Highmark Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, where they created the first Chiefs' upset of the playoffs en route to their back-to-back titles. She also made a long trip from Japan to Las Vegas to watch Travis play the Super Bowl.

The singer has been in a relationship with the tight end since the start of the 2023 season and even traveled to away games as the stretch run of the season got tougher.