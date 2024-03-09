Tyler, The Creator Le Fleur x Pharrell Humanrace launches Nail Polish: Everything we know so far

Tyler, The Creator Le Fleur x Pharrell Humanrace nail polish represents a significant collaboration between two influential individuals in the music and fashion industries. This unique partnership merges Tyler, The Creator's distinctive artistic vision displayed in his brand le FLEUR* with Pharrell's Humanrace, resulting in a stylish cosmetic product.

This nail polish has been crafted in Los Angeles with several components sourced globally. It features a signature green tone that embodies the essence of Humanrace, presented in a sleek square glass bottle adorned with Tyler's hand-drawn angel iconography and topped with the distinctive flower cap.

This limited edition polish is part of a broader spectrum of colors offered by le FLEUR*, all known for their long-lasting gloss finish, non-toxic formula, and cruelty-free production. Priced at $25, it's available exclusively on the brand’s webstore, emphasizing the exclusivity and appeal of this collaboration.

Tyler, The Creator Le Fleur x Pharrell Humanrace nail polish costs $25

The Tyler, The Creator Le Fleur x Pharrell Humanrace nail polish is not only a testament to the merging of music, fashion, and beauty but also to sustainable and ethical beauty standards. This polish is characterized by its signature Humanrace green shade, echoing the brand's ethos of unity and environmental consciousness.

Its packaging is thoughtfully designed, featuring a square glass bottle that showcases the polish's vibrant color, sealed with a cap shaped like a blooming flower, a symbol of le FLEUR*. These are more like artwork, marked with Tyler's signature angel drawings, making it a collectible item beyond its practical use.

Tyler, The Creator Le Fleur x Pharrell Humanrace launches Nail Polish (Image via Instagram/@luisperezdop)

The formula of Tyler, The Creator Le Fleur x Pharrell Humanrace nail polish is noteworthy for being 13-free, with no harmful chemicals commonly found in regular ones. The polish promises a solid gloss finish, ensuring durability and style in every stroke.

History of the Brands

Le FLEUR*, established by Tyler, The Creator, has consistently been a pioneer in merging music, fashion, and art to create distinctive manifestations of innovation. The company has developed a loyal fan base due to its vibrant designs, as well as its exclusive limited-edition releases.

Pharrell's Humanrace, in contrast, works on the idea of well-being and sustainability, providing products that encourage physical and mental health as well as awareness of the environment. This collaboration demonstrates their shared principles and dedication to pushing limits and developing goods that connect with their target customers.

The Tyler, The Creator Le Fleur x Pharrell Humanrace nail polish is more than just a beauty product; it's a symbol of collaboration, creativity, and a commitment to sustainability. Through this partnership, both le FLEUR* and Humanrace have demonstrated how brands can come together to create something truly special and meaningful.

The product illustrates the successful outcome of a partnership between artists and businesses who possess a shared vision for a future that is more comprehensive and environmentally friendly. With the release of this exclusive nail polish, you have the chance to not only acquire a product from this cooperation but also to embody the principles that Tyler, The Creator, and Pharrell represent.