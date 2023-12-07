5 best Manucurist Green Flash LED nail polish

Manucurist, a renowned French brand, launched the Manucurist Green Flash LED nail polishes in 2019. Gaëlle Lebrat-Personnaz, the CEO and co-founder of Manucurist, introduced this unique range in Paris. These Green Flash LED nail polishes are available in an assortment of bright and subtle shades, which can be easily removed using any gentle acetone-free product.

The Manucurist Green Flash LED nail polishes are quick & easy for beginners who want a proper result. The gel nail polishes are derived from biomass, eliminating any concerns about using petrochemicals or depleting non-renewable resources. The nail paints are also 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

It also does not contain harmful substances such as endocrine disruptors or hydroquinones, enabling it to provide the ultimate shine that lasts for days.

Sportskeeda's team has compiled a list of the top 5 Manucurist Green Flash LED nail polish colors, ranging from Shell Beige to Lilas, to help readers select their preferred shade for the holiday season.

These exquisite nail paints can be conveniently purchased from various online beauty retailers such as Amazon, GoSupps, FeelsUnique, Lookfantastic, and more. The price range for the Green Flash LED nail polish by Manucurist starts at just $19.

Carnation to Red Velvet: Top 5 Must-have Manucurist Green Flash LED nail polish

1) Shell Beige

The Shell Beige shade from the Manucurist Green Flash LED nail polish range presents a distinctive fusion of pink and beige. It also blends hues of coffee and cream, as well as white and rose, resulting in a delicate pinkish hue.

The coverage of this LED nail polish is solid, providing an opaque finish without any iridescence.

2) Red Velvet

The shade Red Velvet in the Manucurist Green Flash LED nail polish range offers a luminous red essence in a gel polish formulation. This Red Velvet nail paint is a super silky, gallant red that's extremely magnetic and gives an 'oh-so-chic look'. The Red Velvet nail paint is one of Manucurist's bestselling products of all time and is also one of the best shades to wear for Christmas.

3) Carnation

Manucurist green flash led nail paint- Carnation (Image via Manucurist)

The Manucurist Green Flash LED nail polish in the shade Carnation showcases a vibrant crimson hue with a subtle hint of shimmer. Its gel polish formula adds a pearly pink beige tint, creating a touch of pink shimmer that sparkles beautifully.

This nail polish offers a stunning pigmentation that lasts for an extended period, resulting in a highly glossy finish. This Carnation shade from Manucurist can be a gorgeous option for any party.

4) Indian Summer

Manucurist green flash led nail paint- Indian Summer (Image via Manucurist)

The Indian Summer shade of the Manucurist Green Flash LED nail polish is a gel nail polish in a reddish-brown color, reminiscent of the late summer sun.

This particular shade of nail polish is a bright red, mixed with orange-shaded red coral undertones that's bold and more eye-catching than any subtle pink or nude shade. This is also a good pick for the festive season.

5) Lilas

The Lilas shade of the Manucurist Green Flash LED nail polish offers a soft and vibrant pastel blue finish. The light color selection from Green Flash is perfect for those wanting to express their fashion sense in a subtle, sophisticated manner.

This Lilas Green Flash LED nail polish is meticulously crafted to produce the delicate jewel-toned majestic blue along with its grey undertones.

Manucurist Green Flash LED nail polishes thus offer a revolutionary blend of style and sustainability. With a spectrum of captivating shades like Shell Beige to Lilas, these eco-friendly gel polishes promise a lasting, vibrant finish. The HEMA-free, cruelty-free, and organic formula ensures ultimate shine without compromising on health, and the ease of application makes it ideal for both beginners and experts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q.1) How long does green flash nail polish last?

According to the company website, the regular range of nail paints can easily last up to 10 days straight. To achieve optimal results, it is necessary to cure the nail polish under an LED lamp.

Q.2) What is the proper way to apply green flash nail polish?

There are a few steps one can follow to ensure that they apply the Manucurist green flash nail polishes in the right way:

Step 1 - Prepare the nail. Use Green Flash Nail Polish Remover to remove any oils or specks of dirt from the nails.

Step 2 - Base coat. Apply a thin layer of Green Flash Base Coat.

Step 3 - Color. Time to Apply one's favorite Green Flash color in 2 or 3 brush strokes.

Step 4 - Apply Green cuticle Oil.

Q.3) Is the Manucurist Green Flash nail polish of good quality?

The Manucurist beauty brand's Green Flash nail polishes are made in plant-based formulas that are completely vegan and give a 3-step at-home manicure routine-like finish. The nail paint dries instantly under an LED lamp and can be removed in 1 minute so it's easy to redo any nails that chip.