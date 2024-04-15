BTS’ Jimin reportedly makes history as he ranks at #1 on iTunes in all available countries with 3 songs

On April 15, 2024, BTS’ Jimin reportedly became the first artist in history to have three songs rank at #1 on iTunes in all musically available countries. The number of countries here is 119 as per the iTunes roster. He has achieved this feat with songs With You, Like Crazy, and his most recent, Closer Than This.

This achievement was reportedly attained by the artist when the song, Closer Than This ranked at #1 on the iTunes Charts of the British Virgin Islands, making it the official 119th region.

Another of Jimin's songs could make it to this list

Jimin's solo debut album, FACE, in March 2023, broke several records, proving Jimin’s mantle as a soloist. In 2023, he became the first K-pop solo artist to have six songs reach the top spot on the worldwide iTunes chart in at least 100 countries. FACE also became the most successful album by a K-pop soloist in 2023.

With You was his first project outside of the BTS dynamic. It was sung along with singer Ha Sung-won as an OST for the series, Our Blues. At that time, it had become the fastest song to surpass the number one position on worldwide iTunes in 100 countries.

The song did this in just four hours, breaking the record of BTS’ Dynamite. This became Jimin's first song to achieve #1 in 119 countries.

His album’s co-title Like Crazy became the second song to emboss itself on this list by breaking the record of reaching the most #1s in the first 24 hours of its release in 112 countries.

And finally, on April 15, his latest song, Closer Than This, became the third song on the list. This song holds special significance since it is regarded as Jimin’s "love letter" to the BTS ARMY. As this song was released after his military enlistment, ARMYs are even more emotionally attached to it.

His song Filter is on its way to making this list too as it currently holds the record of surpassing #1 in 118 out of 119 countries. Filter is also regarded as the most successful B-side track under BTS’ discography due to the above-mentioned achievement.

His solo career has already made its own place in the music industry with only limited discography to his name. As such, fans cannot wait for what he has to offer once he returns from the military.

