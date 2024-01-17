"What is this love story": Fans adore BTS' Jimin after he makes the effort to call his bandmates via a pay phone in the military

Jimin from BTS melted hearts while serving in the military, leaving fans with tears of joy. On January 17, 2024, fans learned that Jimin went above and beyond to show his love to his bandmates as he reportedly used a pay phone to reach out to his fellow members.

He shared this delightful news through a handwritten letter addressed to fans, which surfaced online on Wednesday. Fans were over the moon after the news went viral online and took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the same.

"He is too selfless": Fans react as BTS' Jimin reveals he called his bandmates via a pay phone

On January 17, 2024, BTS' Jimin shared a heartfelt handwritten letter with the ARMY, which led to heaps of excitement and admiration among fans. Known for his caring nature, Jimin once again showcased his thoughtfulness, earning him renewed praise from the ARMY.

With members RM and V already making headlines for their graduation, news of Jungkook's graduation was conveyed directly by the idol through Weverse. Jimin then felt that it was the right time to pen a note to the ARMY.

In this heartwarming letter, he touched upon Jungkook's graduation and expressed pride in how well the BTS maknae was adapting to military life. He also conveyed that he receives immense support from him.

Jimin shared that he has been in touch with all the members, regularly calling them using the public phone. Although he didn't specify names, he stated that he has been calling "the members." As per X user @haruharu_w_bts, Jimin conveyed:

“I've been saying hello while using the public phone to call the members.”

This was applauded by the ARMY, and they were touched when they learned that the global star took the time to connect with his bandmates from the military. They took to social media platforms and commended the FACE artist's selflessness.

Beyond updates about himself and the other members, Jimin made a point to assure the ARMY's well-being. Speaking about how much he misses everyone, he expressed his desire to reunite soon. Jimin also revealed that he will soon be moving to another military base, pledging to do well there. Addressing the ARMY, as per @haruharu_w_bts, he said:

"Our ARMYs, be careful not to catch a cold, don't be sick, eat your meals well, and only think of good thoughts.”

The Closer Than This singer then promised to keep writing letters until his return, offering a source of comfort for the ARMY.