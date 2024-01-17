"Jimin is the kindest, most thoughtful man in existence": BTS member shares a handwritten letter on Weverse, leaving fans emotional

On January 17, 2024, BTS' Jimin shared a handwritten letter on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, announcing his upcoming graduation from a five-week basic training and more.

It is compulsory in South Korea for every able-bodied man to serve their country for 18 months, depending on the department they are assigned to. Jimin and Jungkook enlisted as companion soldiers in the military on December 12, 2023.

Upon seeing the translation of the letter, fans were emotional and took to social media to shower the Like Crazy singer with compliments. One X user shared the translation of the entire letter and wrote he is "the kindest, most thoughtful man."

"WE LOVE YOU JIMIN!": Fans gush over BTS' Jimin's handwritten letter

In his handwritten letter, the singer of Set Me Free Pt.2 has written that tomorrow, he will graduate from his five-week basic training, and a military graduation ceremony will be held.

He asked how his fans, the ARMY, were doing and shared that Jungkook was with him. X user @haruharu_w_bts has translated the following excerpt from his letter:

"ARMYs have you been doing well healthily? tomorrow is the day i will complete my training . about a little over a month has passed. sometimes it feels long but because jungkook is beside me, i feel like it goes by fast too."

He further expressed how much he misses everyone and communicates with other members using a pay phone, as translated by @haruharu_w_bts. He said:

"It hasn't been a long time but i already mis you all seriously so much. I've been saying hello while using the public phone to call the members."

He elaborated on how Jungkook continues to be his support system, as translated by @haruharu_w_bts:

"Jungkookie is also working hard with his military life. He's doing extremely well with his military life that everyone else is like "as expected, jungkookie hyung. While being beside him, i feel like i can depend on him lots and he has been giving me strength."

Jimin concluded the letter by saying he would head to his assigned base soon. He expressed concern for his fans, asking them not to catch a cold and to think positively. He further assured that he would write another letter, as translated by @haruharu_w_bts:

"I will be going to military base but i will adjust well and try to be well. our ARMYs, be careful to not catch a cold and don't be sick and eat your meals well and only think of good thoughts hehe. Anyways once i go to the base, i will write a letter too. I love you"

As soon as fans saw the handwritten letter from Jimin, they were overwhelmed with joy and happiness. Some became emotional, saying that since using a phone is not allowed in the military, he took time out of his busy and exhausting schedule to write a letter for them. They went on to compliment Jimin, emphasizing how his love language is letters.

According to Jimin's letter, Jungkook and he will graduate from their five-week basic military training on Thursday, January 18, 2024.