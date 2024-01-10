"THIS IS SO DOMESTIC": BTS' Jungkook knowing Jimin's house password, cooking, eating, and drinking soju together leaves fans in awe

On January 10, 2024, Disney+ released episodes 7 and 8 of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star from where a clip went viral on social media, showcasing BTS' Jungkook having a fun time at Jimin's home, cooking, drinking soju, and having dinner together. The golden maknae was well aware of the Like Crazy singer's apartment password as well, which proved to fans how close they are.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is a docuseries with eight episodes featuring the music and video footage of the group members spanning over ten years. It explores their everyday life and reveals their thoughts as they plan for the next chapter in the series.

As clips of Jungkook entering Jimin's house and spending quality time with his friend went viral on social media, fans were over the moon. One user tweeted about watching the golden maknae cooking while Jimin roamed around the house.

"Started crying": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook and Jimin's bond

In the viral clip from BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, Jungkook unlocked Jimin's house, thus proving how he is well-versed with the password. The two further confirmed it had been a while since they had seen each other.

The duo drank soju together, where Jungkook mentioned that if he hadn't visited the Like Crazy singer's house, he probably would have taken a bath and had one or two beers at home, before heading to sleep, confessing that he sleeps earlier these days.

In response, Jimin shared his sleeping schedule, explaining how he sleeps by 1 am and wakes up by 4:00 pm in the afternoon. The golden maknae responded to this by stating that he should not do so.

Jungkook stated that he is trying to live a healthy life and refraining from sleeping late, to which Jimin replied that his life is not that healthy but he exercises at night. The golden maknae responded by noting that just because he exercises daily, it does not define his life as healthy and stated he should just live his life and he's not Yoongi.

Meanwhile, Jimin claimed that golden maknae was sounding like Yoongi, pointing out that it is not "as if he lives a grand life."

In the next clip, Jungkook was preparing and cooking a meal for both himself and Jimin. While he cooked the meal, the Like Crazy singer asked him to be careful, roamed around the house, stood beside him, and showcased the noodles close to the camera before consuming it. Jimin seemed to be enjoying his noodles with the golden maknae and even asked fans to subscribe to the channels. This led to both members giggling about it.

As soon as fans learned that the golden maknae knew Jimin's house password, they were delighted and especially happy to see that they enjoyed drinking soju and having noodles together. They took to social media, posting a plethora of compliments about the duo's bond, and expressing their wish to see them as strong friends for a long time.

In another viral clip, it was seen that the Like Crazy singer prepared everything in advance for their drink and meal as the golden maknae was arriving at his house. The BTS member knowing Jimin’s house password, cooking, eating, and drinking soju together has naturally left fans in awe.

Jimin and the golden maknae enlisted together for their mandatory military service on December 12, 2023. They are expected to return in 2025 after serving their country over the span of twenty-five months.