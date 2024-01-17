"Political equivalent of Sinatra’s return": Piers Morgan compares Donald Trump's Iowa Republican caucus win to singer's career comeback

Piers Morgan recently likened Donald Trump’s political comeback to that of singer Frank Sinatra as the former Republican President savors his first taste of victory in the 2024 presidential elections. Writing for The Sun, the English broadcaster and journalist compared the controversial former President’s political career to Sinatra’s comeback as an Oscar winner in 1954 after being labeled a “washed-up has-been” during the 1940s.

“Donald Trump, also written off after losing his presidency to Joe Biden in 2020, is now pulling off the political equivalent of Sinatra’s return,” Piers Morgan wrote.

Donald Trump’s sweeping victory in the Iowa caucus on January 16, 2024, puts him on track to becoming the fan-favorite Republican nominee in the 2024 elections. With a landslide triumph, Trump stole the title as the biggest win in Iowa caucus history.

The Iowa caucuses are the quadrennial electoral events for the Democratic and Republican parties that kick-start the presidential election every four years.

"Trump has painted himself into an oppressed martyr": Piers Morgan on Trump's comeback

Writing for The Sun, Piers Morgan delved into why Trump’s comeback was a surprise, especially since the latter was charged with a “staggering” 91 crimes in four separate cases in 2023, including paying off p*rn star Stormy Daniels and being the catalyst for the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

Piers Morgan stated that the “constant barrage” of legal battles “fuelled” Trump’s comeback, saying that the more legal attacks he faced, the more popular he became.

“Trump has painted himself into an oppressed martyr, and his followers have bought into his victimhood status with extraordinary enthusiasm,” Morgan wrote.

According to Piers Morgan’s article, 71% of Trump’s supporters believe he is fit to be the President again even if he is convicted.

The 2016 elections were brutal for Trump, costing the Republicans the presidency, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. He was mockingly dubbed “The Biggest Loser” by the Democrats - “and by me!” wrote Piers Morgan.

While there’s still a long way to go for the presidential elections, many polls showed Trump has an incredible chance of securing the seat at The Oval Office for the next four years.

Piers Morgan credited Trump’s “astonishing resilience” for his landslide victory at the Iowa caucus, noting that that very resilience ensured the businessman “fought hard to survive” to emerge unscathed during the financial crisis that devastated the economy in the ’90s.

Trump's sweeping win dubbed "historically massive"

Donald Trump embraced a sweeping victory at the Iowa caucus (Image via Getty Images)

According to the BBC, Donald Trump’s sweeping victory at the Iowa caucus was “historically massive” as he won the most votes in 98 out of 99 counties in Iowa.

His supporters braved the cold weather to line up outside the polling booth. They voted for him, securing him a 51% victory margin as opposed to his competitors, with Florida governor Ron DeSantis securing 21%, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley securing 19%, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy coming in fourth, causing him to drop out of the race and endorse Trump.

As per CNBC, Trump managed to cast a wider net this time, securing votes from the evangelical and hard-right conservatives that he couldn’t capture in the 2016 elections.

Following the results, Trump congratulated his three opponents in his victory speech, calling them “very capable people.” According to Des Moines Register, Trump also took a dig at President Biden, calling him the “worst president ever.” As his speech neared its end, a chant of “America First” rose from the audience.

The 2024 election will be the 60th quadrennial presidential election. It is scheduled for November 5, 2024.