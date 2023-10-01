“Never step foot in that country again” - Tristan Tate supports Donald Trump in his legal troubles by attacking ‘corrupt’ NY Judge; Trump approves

Tristan Tate has taken a vocal stance in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump amidst his ongoing legal battles. This follows a recent ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron, which held Trump and his company liable for fraud related to the misrepresentation of property values and net worth.

In response to this judgment, Tate expressed his views in a video clip, denouncing the legal proceedings as unjust and criticizing the judge involved. Tate stated:

"[Donald Trump] has been set up in the United States. His property has been massively devalued, and it's been said that he's committed fraud. So for those of you who don't know what happened, a judge in New York who is obviously very, very corrupt, has accused Donald Trump of committing business fraud. And the way he's done that is by saying that Donald Trump misrepresented his wealth while going into business meetings..."

"So I really feel for President Trump, and I'm praying for him and his family and wishing him the most success, because what they're doing to him is actually, actually criminal. I mean, this is Banana Republic's third-world sh*t. And I swear, if he does not win the next election, I will never step foot in that country again."

Tate's defense of Trump garnered the approval of the former president himself, who shared the video clip on his own social media channel.

Tristan Tate hits back at Sean Strickland's call-out

Sean Strickland had made comments about the Tate brothers allegedly being involved in scams, which triggered a strong reaction from Tristan.

In his response, Tristan Tate did not hold back, expressing his displeasure with Strickland's remarks. He took issue with Strickland's suggestion and responded:

"This guy, a professional fighter, to sit there and say that I should have some remorse for the addict is embarrassing. He’s providing so much entertainment for these millions of people around the world watching? You think people don’t bet, my G?"

"The fact that there’s so much gambling involved and the fact that people bet is why you get paid in the first place. It comes from the addict. The people who cannot be helped. Every time you fight, somebody has lost everything he had. Don’t you dare lecture me, little man, about what I’ve done in my past. Because the addicts cannot be helped.”

