"That fighter will put you to sleep" - Tristan Tate's brutal response to "little man" Sean Strickland met with fire from MMA fans

Controversial social media influencer Tristan Tate was not happy with being called out by UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Strickland's comments on the Tate brothers scamming people received a scathing response from Tristan Tate.

“This guy, a professional fighter, to sit there and say that I should have some remorse for the addict is embarrassing. He’s providing so much entertainment for these millions of people around the world watching? You think people don’t bet, my G?

"The fact that there’s so much gambling involved and the fact that people bet is why you get paid in the first place. It comes from the addict. The people who cannot be helped. Every time you fight, somebody has lost everything he had. Don’t you dare lecture me, little man, about what I’ve done in my past. Because the addicts cannot be helped.”

Check out the video below:

Fans were quick to jump to Sean Strickland's defense and tried to explain the fallacies in Tate's claims.

"Sean didn't scam anyone, those addicts bet because they chose to risk their money in exchange they might win large sum money. However, Tristan scam addicts of their money pretending to be the cam girl and he tells them that he is in love with them... It is all built on lies so the customer is just getting robbed of their money."

"It certainly doesn’t fund the UFC, sponsors and other investors are also a part Saying 'little man' to the MMA world champion is just stupid"

"Sean would put Tristan to sleep bro said little man"

"That fighter will put you to sleep Mr Tate"

Check out all the comments below:

Fans react to Tristan Tate's comments (via YouTube)

Khamzat Chimaev showers 'deserving' Sean Strickland with praise

UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev was all praise for the newly crowned 185-pound champion Sean Strickland ahead of his move up to the middleweight division.

Chimaev spoke on his YouTube channel about coming for the title, but also mentioned how deserving Strickland and his team were of the title due to their hard work:

"Strickland! Coming for him. If you stay there, man, coming for you too. Worked hard, deserves it. The guy was always in the gym, now he gets the belt. He has a good team, good coach. I have been there, trained with that guy. I think they deserve that belt. He has been active, fights with everybody."

'Borz' trained with Sean Strickland and former UFC fighter Darren Till last year.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's full comments below (3:40):