Donald Trump references Kane and The Brothers of Destruction in Iowa speech

WWE Hall of Famer, and 2024 Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump mentioned Kane and the Brothers of Destruction during a recent speech in Iowa.

Election season is heating up in the United States, with the leading Republican candidates hoping for good showings in Monday's Iowa Caucus. In an attempt to possibly turn up the temperature even higher, Trump gave a big shout-out to the Big Red Machine himself, Kane.

Trump (a WWE Hall of Famer in his own right) spoke highly of Kane - real name Glenn Jacobs - speaking highly of both his in-ring and political career. For those who do not know, Kane is currently the Mayor of Knox County, TN.

“Another man who’s a friend of mine. He’s another one I’m not going to mess around with. He’s Knox County, Tennessee, do you know Glenn Jacobs? Goes by the name, goes by the name of …. Kane. Kane. Where is Kane? Where’s the …. look at the size of this guy. Man o’ man – that’s – he’s all man. He’s all man. He’s good. How many years have you been doing that? You’ve been W, W …. Kane one of the great characters in uhm …. how many …. so how tall are you? You’re six what? 6’8 and weigh what – when you wrestle? Well that’s not bad – I’m not that far away either. That’s not good. You just ruined my day – 300 [pounds]!” ...“When I see these guys, some of them like The Undertaker right? And I see him and walks around the ring lifting a 300-pound guy over his shoulders like this. It may be acting… then he throws him into the seats, it’s pretty great,” said Trump. (h/t SEScoops.com)

Donald Trump and the WWE Hall of Fame

Before becoming the 45th President of the United States in 2016, Donald Trump became a WWE Hall of Famer in 2013. This was mainly due to his and Vince McMahon's famous Battle of the Billionaires feud in 2007.

For WWE fans too young to remember, Vince McMahon and Donald Trump became bitter rivals in the build-up to WrestleMania 23 in Detroit, Michigan. After weeks of one-upmanship between the two powerhouses, a match was set at the Showcase of the Immortals that pitted Bobby Lashley (Trump's representative) and Umaga (Vince McMahon's representative) in a Hair vs Hair match. To raise the stakes even more, Stone Cold Steve Austin was named Special Guest referee.

Despite McMahon's best efforts, Lashley would come out as victor in a hard-fought match. This meant the then-chairman of WWE would be shaved bald in front of nearly 75,000 fans in Ford's Field by Donald Trump, Stone Cold, and Lashley himself.

Despite their intense on-screen feud, it's well-documented that McMahon and Trump are good friends. In 2016, Trump nominated McMahon's wife Linda to serve as the the administrator of the Small Business Administration. An appointment that she served until 2019.

