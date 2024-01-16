Jake Paul reacts to Vivek Ramaswamy dropping out of U.S. presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump

Jake Paul has recently weighed in on Vivek Ramaswamy's withdrawal from the U.S. presidential race, opting to throw his support behind Donald Trump as a Republican candidate.

The Indian-American tech entrepreneur, who briefly posed a challenge to the Republican primaries, has halted his campaign for the U.S. presidential race after his bid in the initial nominating contest of the Republican Party in Iowa failed to garner significant support.

Ramaswamy's exit from the race follows his inability to capitalize on a promising start to his campaign in a state where he invested significant resources and time with the expectation of gaining support. Initially obscure before announcing his presidential run last February, the 38-year-old ascended to third place in national polls during the summer, courtesy of numerous appearances on news debates.

However, his popularity diminished, especially in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, as the 45th U.S. president maintained a strong lead, and voters turned towards candidates with greater political experience.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, known for his prior endorsement of Ramaswamy, recently went on X to voice his backing for the former biotech executive's decision. 'The Problem Child' tweeted:

"Super proud of Vivek for taking the political world by storm and shaking up the broken system. As the youngest and sharpest out there, I know this is just the start of his story. The truth always prevails…"

Paul has been supporting Ramaswamy since last September, and their friendship has blossomed through shared experiences, such as playing tennis against each other.

The camaraderie between the two was evident when 'The Problem Child' invited Ramaswamy to be present ringside at his bout against Andre August in Florida last month.

