Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy teams up with boxer Jake Paul in critical Iowa push to woo Gen-Z voters

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, is hoping to get a boost from social media star Jake Paul as he campaigns in Iowa ahead of the state's caucuses.

Ramaswamy and Paul will be traveling together to four of the biggest universities in Iowa on Sunday as part of a "Commit to Caucus Rally." Ramaswamy's spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, told TMZ:

"We're very excited Jake's joining on the campaign trail, and we're hoping it can really drive out younger people."

Ramaswamy and Paul met for the first time a few weeks ago when Ramaswamy attended Paul's fight against Andre August in Florida.

Ramaswamy is a candidate with low chances of winning who is polling at well under 10% of likely Iowa GOP caucus voters. However, his campaign is hopeful that Paul's popularity can help them attract new voters, particularly young people.

Jake Paul eyes undefeated British boxer Viddal Riley as potential next opponent

After scoring a brutal KO in his last fight, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is setting his sights on a new potential opponent: rising British star Viddal Riley. This comes as Paul reiterates his ambition to one day claim a boxing world championship.

Following his controversial split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February, Paul has rebounded with two consecutive victories, most recently knocking out Andre August in Florida last month. While a blockbuster clash with fellow YouTuber KSI remains a tantalizing prospect, Paul seems keen to test his skills against legitimate boxers.

During a post-fight press conference, 'The Problem-Child' had this to say:

"Yeah, for sure, that can happen. That'd be interesting. And he [Riley] has a name, a profile. And that's something that excites me for sure. And as I go down this path, I'm gonna continue to challenge myself, and grow, and grow, and grow. And some of those names start popping into the equation."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Riley, an undefeated 10-0 cruiserweight with an impressive amateur pedigree, fits the bill perfectly for Paul's current goals. He's skilled, holds a regional title, and boasts a sizable following in the UK, offering Paul a chance to further his boxing legitimacy and international appeal.