“I’m coming for the World Championship” – Jake Paul sends a resounding notice to all his skeptics regarding his ambitions for title

Jake Paul recently sent a resounding notice to all his critics in the combat sports community regarding his ambitions of winning a world title in boxing.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is preparing for his upcoming bout against Andre August, which is scheduled to take place on December 15. August is a professional boxer and holds a record of 10-1-1, with five of his wins coming via knockout.

Paul recently tweeted a video on his X account, sending a message to those criticising him for his selection of past opponents and the likelihood of him achieving his goal in the sport. 'The Problem Child' is seen jumping rope in the video and makes it clear that he will be a world champion boxer one day, writing:

"Doubt me all you want. I’m coming for the world championship."

You can view the tweet here.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer currently has a 7-1 professional boxing record, with four of his wins coming via KO/TKO. Should he defeat another professional boxer rather than a former MMA champion, it could perhaps gain him more respect among the boxing community.

Although Jake Paul's goal is win a championship, he continues to be linked to a bout against KSI and rematch against Tommy Fury, which would be more lucrative for him.

Jake Paul expresses excitement for MMA debut

Jake Paul made headlines earlier this year when he announced that he had signed a deal with the PFL which will see him compete on their pay-per-view Super Fight series.

After the promotion acquired Bellator to bolster their roster, 'The Problem Child' took to his X account to express his excitement for his MMA debut. He mentioned that he looks forward to his foray into MMA and called out former boxing foe Nate Diaz for his debut bout, writing:

"I can’t wait to get in the cage and axe kick this fool. Nate Diaz, stop making excuses. 2024."

Tweet regarding MMA debut