“They are disrupting the sport” – PFL’s Bellator, Francis Ngannou, and Jake Paul ‘Power Move’ lauded by Kayla Harrison

Earlier this year, the PFL made waves by signing two of the biggest names in combat sports in Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul, and the promotion hasn't stopped with its aggresive expansion.

Recently, the PFL announced the aquisition of Bellator, and have announced plans to put on big events such as a champions vs. champions card in the near future.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Kayla Harrison, who is arguably one of the biggest names on the PFL roster, spoke on what the future holds for the organization:

"I've grown up here with these guys [the PFL] and it's been really cool to watch where it began, and to see where it is now, and to see them have such a major, like - this is like, a power move. They just bought Bellator, they have Francis, they have Jake; they're just disrupting the sport in a big, big way, and I was a part of a beginning of that, and it's awesome. So, for me, this is all good stuff."

Check out the interview below (1:00:07 for Harrison's comments):

The signings of Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul have proven to be particularly astute, as Harrison mentioned. Ngannou's stock has skyrocketed after his fight with Tyson Fury, and Paul has only gone from strength-to-strength since launching his boxing career.

Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul react to PFL's acquisition of Bellator

Francis Ngannnou recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news that the PFL had acquired Bellator.

'The Predator' appears excited for what the future holds, as he wrote:

"Game changers @PFLMMA Congratulations on a game-changing announcement in the MMA space. The opportunities for PFL & Bellator athletes under this banner are endless"

Check out Francis Ngannou's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

While it's unclear who Francis Ngannou will face next, it appears likely that he will step into the PFL SmartCage sometime in 2024.

Jake Paul also reacted to the news, stating on social media:

"Massive news, the PFL has acquired Bellator. This is insane news for the whole entire industry, and makes PFL even more of a global powerhouse with a fight roster now equal to that of the UFC. And we have some challenges. Let's prove it - Their champions vs. our champions, let's make it happen"