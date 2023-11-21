How much did PFL buy Bellator for? Rumored figures and everything else you need to know about the takeover

In a monumental moment in the MMA landscape, The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has successfully acquired Bellator MMA strategically, positioning PFL as a formidable challenger to Endeavor-owned UFC.

While the exact financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, Donn Davis, the founder of PFL, revealed to the Financial Times that Paramount would retain a minority stake. This acquisition, according to Davis, aims to create an MMA powerhouse that will be a direct competitor to the UFC.

PFL, which was established in 2017, has garnered substantial attention with a $100 million investment from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund in August. This investment aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to enhance its global sports presence, spanning various sports disciplines.

Donn Davis spoke about the merger in an official statement on the PFL website, stating:

"PFL is now a global powerhouse in MMA. Our Bellator acquisition turbocharges PFL’s mission to innovate the sport and become the industry co-leader. The combined PFL and Bellator fighter rosters are second to none in MMA. We can’t wait to bring MMA fans what they have been asking for - best vs best with the PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions Mega-Event.”

As part of the expansion plan, PFL is set to launch a regional league headquarters in Saudi Arabia next year. The kingdom has been hosting high-profile sports events, including the recently concluded Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing clash. The region aims to compete with the United Arab Emirates as a regional hub for finance and logistics.

While UFC faces legal challenges from fighters over pay, PFL is actively seeking growth, having raised around $500 million in its latest financing round. Davis emphasized that the company is in "investment mode and growing mode."

Meanwhile, Bellator will continue to operate under its own brand. Davis indicated that the organization will share its roster of fighters with PFL and the acquisition is poised to rejuvenate the brand's product and contribute to rebuilding its global audience.

Donn Davis claims the PFL and Bellator merger concerns UFC CEO Dana White

Donn Davis, the driving force behind the Professional Fighters League (PFL), has orchestrated a groundbreaking merger with Bellator MMA. This strategic alliance has sparked speculation about its potential impact on the UFC's dominant position in the industry.

The American shed light on the merger's implications in a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. Notably, he addressed the dismissive stance of UFC CEO Dana White, who had previously scoffed at the idea of the acquisition. Davis remarked:

“Everybody knows Dana [White] well enough that he only dismisses things that worry him or else he just doesn’t comment. He didn’t comment on the PFL for four years because he wasn’t worried. He’s commented on the PFL a lot in the last six months. He’s worried.”

Catch Davis' comments below:

