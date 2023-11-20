PFL founder Donn Davis recently opened up about about his plans for newly acquired Bellator MMA after the purchase was finalized earlier this morning.

After months of speculation as to the future of the promotion, it was made official that Bellator would now operate under the PFL banner. While speaking to Financial Times, Davis mentioned that he was excited because of the strong roster they were acquiring.

He said:

"You essentially put two number two companies to create a co-leader. The combined PFL Bellator roster now has 30 per cent of its fighters who are ranked top 25 in the world by Fight Matrix. That's the same as UFC has in their roster." [h/t Financial Times]

There was uncertainty following Bellator 301 this past Friday as it remained unclear whether the promotion would cease to exist and what would happen to their fighters' contracts. The PFL founder noted that he has contingency plans in place for the promotion and mentioned that they will look to rebuild their audience, saying:

"You revitalise the product, and we will rebuild the global audience." [h/t Financial Times]

It will be interesting to see what fights the PFL have in store now that they acquired a strong roster that in addition to their champions, boasts a roster featuring the likes of AJ McKee, Aaron Pico, Alexandr Shabliy, Douglas Lima, and Sergio Pettis.

PFL champions vs. Bellator MMA champions in the works

It appears as though MMA fans will be treated to plenty of exciting events in 2024 after the PFL's acquisition of Bellator MMA was made official.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to his X account, where he tweeted that the promotion already has plans for a massive event in 2024 and mentioned that that the champions of both PFL and Bellator MMA will be competing against each other, writing:

"PFL to Launch Reimagined Bellator in 2024 with Bellator International Champions Series...“PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions in Landmark MMA Mega-Event to be Staged in 2024.”

Ariel Helwani's tweet regarding PFL-Bellator