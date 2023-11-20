PFL’s acquisition of Bellator to birth mega Champion vs. Champion event in 2024

It appears as though a mega Champion vs. Champion event will take place in 2024 following the PFL's acquisition of Bellator.

The deal, which has been in the works for months, was officially announced earlier today and will birth a special event in 2024. Canadian MMA journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted a quote from the press release, which outlines some of the contingency plans that are in place for Bellator following their final event on Showtime this past Friday.

He wrote:

"Per the release: “PFL to Launch Reimagined Bellator in 2024 with Bellator International Champions Series...“PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions in Landmark MMA Mega-Event to be Staged in 2024.”"

Ariel Helwani tweets about Champion vs. Champions event in 2024

The special landmark event will be an excellent opportunity for them to showcase their bolstered roster as they look to continue gaining traction in the MMA marketplace. The promotion's founder Donn Davis shared that their new global MMA powerhouse will result in a much better product for consumers, which can result in them becoming a viable alternative to the UFC, writing:

"MMA world changes today for the better...Better for fans. Better for fighters. Better for commercial partners...New MMA global powerhouse arrives."

Donn Davis' tweet regarding Bellator acquisition

It remains to be seen whether the landmark Champions vs. Champions event will take place early in the year or target later next year in order to host a series of title fights that lead into the mega event for late

Bellator to operate as a PFL franchise

The PFL provided some additional details with regards to their acquisition of Bellator and how they plan to run the promotion as one of their franchises.

TSN MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter tweeted a photo of the press release, which indicated that Bellator will have a relaunch in 2024 and run as an International Champions Series. The press release states that the promotion will now be able to provide more live content throughout the year, writing:

"Overall, the company can now meet fan and media demand by producing and programming a year-round calendar of live fight content with 30 premium MMA events per year."

Aaron Bronsteter's tweet regarding Bellator's future