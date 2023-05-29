The PFL is planning an expansion into the Middle East and is aiming to have Francis Ngannou play a big part in its success. Whilst referencing soccer's worldwide model, Donn Davis explained how a venture into Africa would help not only local fighters but the sport as a whole.

'The Predator' is considered by many to be the current best heavyweight in the world and is a huge coup for the Professional Fighters League. The powerhouse held UFC gold but vacated it to pursue talks elsewhere as his and the company's vision for the future wan't aligned.

While discussing his decision to expand into Africa and the benefits that come from it, PFL founder Donn Davis laid out his plan to go global with the MMA promotion and wants to emulate how soccer is successful in so many different countries.

"We have fighters from 30 countries and our fights are broadcast to 150 countries. But now, we want to take the PFL to the fans. If you look at football [soccer], there are 10 major leagues around the world because fans want their own heroes... PFL Arica is going to be the first major company to do it. We would like to launch in the Middle East with the best local fighters — all the events in the region, at local prime time, on streaming and broadcast... This whole initiative is to be the Champions League of MMA... The very best move up to PFL Global. [h/t Al Jazeera]"

In an ever-growing sport, expansion is a key to success. If they do pull the trigger on its Africa plans, it could be monumental for the company's future as the UFC has been looking to open a facility in the continent for years without any success.

What backlash has Francis Ngannou been facing since joining the PFL?

Although his move to his new home was a historic moment that can benefit fighters going forward, Francis Ngannou's decision hasn't been welcomed by everybody.

After refusing the UFC's offer and instead parting ways with the company, some fans believe he did so to escape a fight against the consensus greatest of all time, Jon Jones.

While we will most likely never get to witness that blockbuster fight, it's tough to blame it on Ngannou. The 36-year-old welcomed a fight with 'Bones' whilst holding the UFC heavyweight title, but the Hall-of-Famer couldn't come to terms on a deal with the organization.

