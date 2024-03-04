Disney+ to release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour- Trailer explored as movie gets a Taylor’s Version release

Fans will have an exclusive and immersive experience with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Disney+, which includes all of the performances for the first time. The well-known song Cardigan is included in this revamped rendition, as well as four more acoustic tracks that were cut out of earlier releases.

This concert film is set to make its official release on March 14, 2024, a day sooner than originally stipulated. Fans have been preparing for this musical event with immense curiosity. Combined with its material, the film had an outstanding run at the box office, breaking earlier records for this type of movie.

In addition to the money it generated, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is an important issue for the music business. It gives an outlet for artistic expression and breakthroughs and shows fans and performers alike key lessons.

Bonus songs included in the Disney+ version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)? Release date and time

The complete live experience can be watched on Disney+, laying out the entire event for the first time. Acoustic tracks not appearing in the earlier theatrical or VOD releases have been added to this version.

The list of bonus songs from the Disney+ version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) includes:

Cardigan Maroon Death by a Thousand Cuts

The remaining three mystery songs have not been confirmed yet.

With the newly revised concert film, fans have the opportunity to look forward to an exclusive and engaging experience while watching Taylor Swift's outstanding performance.

As mentioned, fans are hopeful about this movie's Disney+ premiere on March 14, 2024, which happens to be one day earlier than originally announced. Fans are looking forward to experiencing this uniquely entertaining moment.

The main time zones in the world are broken down here, along with the dates and times that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will be dropped in each one:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) 7:00 PM Central Time (CT) 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 2:00 AM (next day) Central European Time (CET) 3:00 AM (next day) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 1:00 PM (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST) 10:00 AM (next day)

How did Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour perform at the box office?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour brought in over $250 million at the theaters and box office around the globe, which shows an astounding performance. Breaking record numbers at the box office, this concert movie became the highest-grossing documentary and set an all-new standard for the business.

The film's great reception in movie theaters across multiple regions was an essential component of its commercial success. The Eras Tour built its place as a revolutionary and record-setting concert film via its staggering box office income and rave reviews.

What is the significance of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in the music industry?

For many different kinds of reasons, The Eras Tour holds immense significance in the field of music. The concert movie fascinated viewers all over, redefined genres, and shared with musicians crucial lessons.

Taylor Swift used it as an avenue to connect with those around her more deeply and to deliver her skill and artistry in a very personal and distinctive way. The film's huge appeal and impact have been shown by its popularity, with business first-day early-bird sales going over $37 million.

Along with that, the documentary worked as an example for other artists, highlighting the success of unusual ways to distribute and unique ways to promote fan interaction. When everything is accounted for, The Eras Tour is striking as a revolutionary film that changed concert films and had a lasting impact on the music industry.

The concert film will premiere on Disney+ on March 14, 2024.