When will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour be available on Disney Plus? Everything to know 

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which debuted in theaters worldwide on October 13, 2023, is poised to make its way to a popular streaming platform, Disney Plus, on March 15, 2024. This news comes after the movie received a huge thumbs-up from the audience following its theatrical release.

Taylor Swift herself took to Instagram on February 8, 2024, to share the exciting news of the movie's availability on Disney Plus. Talking about the upcoming schedule for the movie, she expressed her enthusiasm, stating:

"This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”. Available starting March 15 which is actually very soon."

This announcement sparked excitement among fans as they eagerly awaited the opportunity to experience the movie from the comfort of their own homes.

Where to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?

As previously mentioned, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is all set to brace the small screen via Disney Plus' OTT platform, with a scheduled release date of March 15, 2024, as confirmed by Taylor Swift herself. Needless to say, fans of the global popstar are high in anticipation of the upcoming release.

Besides Disney Plus, the movie is currently available on other OTT platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Those with a subscription to any of these platforms can rent the movie for a stipulated period. However, the movie is not available across the world. Only people living in selective regions can watch it. Others living outside can use a VPN to access it.

Additionally, viewers in the United States have the option to reach out to their cable service provider to rent the movie for a limited duration. This rental option allows users to stream Taylor Swift's Eras Tour via supported OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Apple TV, but again, availability is specific to regions within the U.S.

What to expect from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Disney Plus?

As stated by Swift, her upcoming movie on Disney Plus is going to feature the entire concert without any cuts. Earlier versions of the movie, released in theaters and digitally, did not include all the performances from her tour. This marks the first time that fans will be able to watch a performance of her renowned song Cardigan from the Eras Tour.

Additionally, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will also comprise four acoustic versions of popular Swift songs, the names of which have been kept under wraps for now. These songs, too, were not part of the original Eras Tour concert film but will be added to the new one as a surprise for fans.

Speculation among fans suggests that the other four songs could potentially include The Archer, No Body, No Crime, Wildest Dreams, and Long Live. These selections align with the songs Taylor performed during the tour but were not featured in the concert movie when it was released in theaters.

Needless to say, Swifties are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour from the comfort of their own homes. In addition to this excitement, they have another reason to celebrate: Taylor's upcoming album, titled The Tortured Poets Department.