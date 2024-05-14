When did Billie Eilish get her first Grammy? Singer's awards and achievements explored

Billie Eilish is a renowned American singer who continues to dominate the Billboard charts. Her music has earned her an array of prestigious awards, most of them alongside her brother, co-writer, and producer, Finneas O'Connell. The duo won their first Grammy on January 26, 2020 for Eilish's debut album titled WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?.

In her 9-year-long career in the music industry, Billie Eilish has already bagged 9 Grammys, 2 Oscars, 3 BRIT Awards, 2 Golden Globes, and a long list of other awards. As the singer-songwriter is all set to release her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on May 17, 2024, let's take a look at some of her significant achievements.

Billie Eilish made history as the youngest artist to win Grammy Awards in four major categories in 2020

In the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish received the second-highest number of nominations across 6 different categories. Out of these, the Ocean Eyes singer ended up winning 5, losing only one to American rapper, Lizzo.

At the ceremony, Eilish's debut album clinched two awards in the categories, namely Album of the Year and Best Vocal Pop Album. Meanwhile, her song titled bad guy won Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The then-19-year-old singer bagged her fifth Grammy for Best New Artist.

Following all her wins, Eilish became the youngest person to be nominated for and win awards in all four general-field categories. In her acceptance speech, Billie confessed:

"I never thought this would happen in my whole life. I feel like I jump around at these things and I never take anything seriously, but I genuinely want to say that I'm so grateful and honored to be here."

Finneas was also surprised at their massive victory. In his speech, he admitted how the siblings made music in their bedroom together and encouraged all the young musicians to continue to pursue their dreams.

Billie Eilish won her first Oscar for the James Bond theme song in 2022

In January 2020, Billie Eilish's representatives confirmed that she would perform the title track for the twenty-fifth movie of the James Bond franchise titled No Time to Die. The theme song was co-written by Eilish and Finneas and its official music video was released in October 2020.

The singer was 17 at the time of recording the track, which made her the youngest artist ever to record a Bond theme in the history of the franchise. Speaking about her experience to the Hollywood Reporter on January 14, 2020, Eilish confessed:

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song of a film that's part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

Meanwhile, Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director of the Bond movie, shared how he couldn't wait for the audiences to hear what they brought, calling the song a "fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come." Speaking about the brother-sister duo, Fukunaga admitted to the same media outlet:

"I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none"

At the 94th Academy Awards, Billie Eilish won her first-ever Oscar alongside her brother for Best Original Song. She started her acceptance speech saying:

"This is so unbelievable I could scream."

The siblings duo then thanked their parents. With this feat, Billie Eilish emerged as the first 21st-century-born artist to win an Oscar for the movie franchise. Before No Time to Die, the previous Bond movies titled Skyfall and Spectre had both won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Two years later, at the 96th Academy Awards hosted in March 2024, Eilish and Finneas bagged their second Oscar for the music and lyrics of the Barbie theme song titled What Was I Made For?.