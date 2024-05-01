What does Billie Eilish’s brother do for her? Finneas O'Connell professional contribution in the singer's life

Billie Eilish, the singer who hit stardom when she was only 15, has had solid backing on her musical journey from her older brother, Finneas O'Connell.

Finneas, who happens to be Eilish's music producer, songwriter, and "ultimate bestie," has been co-writing songs with the Copycat singer since their early teens.

In a 2019 interview with Variety, Billie Eilish revealed how her 2015 hit Ocean Eye was a work of O'Connell. For the unversed, this track garnered over 30 million streams on SoundCloud and 180 million views on YouTube. Moreover, it brought Eilish her management team and label deals, alongside thousands of devoted fans.

In their Variety interview, Finneas estimated that 75-80% of their songs were written sitting next to each other, at a piano or with a guitar, "singing a melody together."

Finneas O'Connell has co-written and produced most of Billie Eilish' songs

Billie Eilish revealed in the same interview that the siblings took their first steps in the world of music when they were both 12. They attended a songwriting class that their mother, Maggie Baird, taught at home.

After only a couple of months of attending Maggie's classes, Finneas had already formed a band called The Slightlys. By the time Eilish started writing songs, her older brother had already been at it for several years.

Moreover, Finneas co-wrote and produced his sister's debut EP titled Don't Smile At Me in 2017, which later inlcuded Ocean Eyes. Two of the EP's tracks went on to become sleeper hits and charted on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Finneas also helped Billie Eilish put together her first debut studio album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which led the duo to win 10 Grammy Awards in 2020. In his acceptance speech for the awards, Finneas confessed:

"We didn't make this album to win a Grammy. We wrote an album about depression, suicidal thoughts, and climate change. We stand up here confused."

Following the success of Eilish's debut album, the siblings also teamed up for Happier Than Ever (2021) as well. Finneas not only co-penned all the songs of the album but also played every instrument in it. This album was nominated across multiple categories for the 2022 Grammy Awards. After this, Finneas revealed on the Zach Sang Show that the album's titular track was his favorite, saying:

"There's something about the song that I've been trying to make for 15 years of the kind of Bohemian Rhapsody, starts in one place and goes to a completely different place."

Finneas won two Oscars alongside Billie Eilish in 2022 and 2024

Amidst all of their collaboration, it comes as no surprise that the siblings worked together on tracks that won them the Academy Awards for Best Original Song not once, but twice!

Billie Eilish's 2020 title track for the Bond movie, No Time to Die, was also co-written and produced by Finneas. The song earned Eilish several Best Original Song Awards, including the Golden Globe, Grammy, and the 94th Academy Awards.

Eilish, who was only 17 at the time of recording the track, also became the youngest-ever artist to have recorded a James Bond theme in the history of the franchise. The Oxytocin singer also became the first person born in the 21st century to have won an Oscar. Billie bagged the award for No Time to Die's music, and Finneas, for its lyrics.

Two years later, What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie was nominated for the same category in the 96th Academy Awards (2024). The siblings ended up winning their second Oscar.

Besides working with his sister, Finneas, 26, has a successful independent music career, and has also acted in several movies and TV shows.