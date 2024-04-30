Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes says Barbie "doesn’t need to be” a "feminist manifesto"

Executive producer for Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes, recently appeared for an interview with Variety on April 29, 2024, where she shared her response towards Margot Robbie's Barbie. She revealed that she saw the film at home, and when asked if she loved it, she preferred not to comment.

However, she responded by saying that the film was "great" for anyone willing to watch something based on Barbie.

"I've heard the song 'I'm Just Ken' in my house every single day because one of my kids sings it all the time. But, yeah, I think that people wanted it to be sort of this feminist manifesto that it doesn't need to be."

Rhimes even described the film as "delightful" and found it interesting that people put a lot of weight on a film about Barbie. The fantasy comedy, released in July last year, turned out to be a profitable venture, with collections of $1 billion.

Shonda Rhimes speaks up on a second season of Queen Charlotte and the condition of Hollywood after the strikes

During her latest conversation with Variety, Shonda Rhimes was asked if there would be a second season of Queen Charlotte. She replied by saying that she does not wish to bring a story that does not have to be told. She further stated that she is not willing to bring a new season of the show.

Rhimes was questioned on how she was feeling after the strikes happened in 2023. She revealed that she spoke to several showrunners, and most of them are scared for now.

"People are afraid to go with projects. People are afraid to jump in. I think that's because everyone's afraid of being the person who makes the mistake choosing the wrong show. Which is always pointless. I know that my actor friends are still like, 'At a certain point, we'll get jobs again!' but it doesn't feel simple out there."

She mentioned that she developed a few habits during the strike. This included playing cello, and she made some pizzas in her oven. She disclosed that she used to play golf in those days and found it "really peaceful and really fun and really meditative."

Shonda Rhimes even said she spends most of her time watching documentaries and reading books. She addressed the Netflix documentary Black Barbie, saying why she wanted to create it for her production company, Shondaland. She described the idea as "powerful."

"I played with those dolls when I was a kid. We also had just a very interesting opportunity to add to that documentary, and to provide a lot more content and context. We have added interviews; we've been inside Mattel."

Shonda Rhimes addresses the future of television and her collaboration with Netflix

Shonda Rhimes said that she does not think much about what will happen in the upcoming days. She also stated that the storytelling process has changed a lot and imagined herself in the place of a writer, which could have left her worried.

She spoke on her work with Netflix, saying everyone likes to "tell stories that feel grounded in some kind of reality."

"We can be in Regency England, but it still has to feel grounded in the reality of being a woman. We can do sci-fi, but it's supposed to be grounded in the reality of being in the 21st century. But I don't limit us; I really don't think that there's any one thing that we have to do."

The Chicago, Illinois, native is well-known for producing the most popular shows on television, including Grey's Anatomy and Scandal. She has additionally been a recipient of various accolades.