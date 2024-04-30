10 best feel-good movies to watch on Netflix in 2024

With the amount of exciting content on Netflix, it isn't always easy to decide what to watch. Ever so often, viewers spend more time selecting a title than actually watching it. Although there is no dearth of genres on Netflix, more often than not, viewers keep returning to feel-good movies that have something meaningful to say. After all, such movies can be enjoyed by all age groups.

The Greatest Night in Pop released early in 2024 (Image via Netflix)

The thing about feel-good movies is that they aren't really limited to any such genre in particular. Even though there is no set formula as such, there is one thing that ties them together, and that is the feeling of contentment that lingers after having watched them.

Mixtape, Nimona, and 8 other feel-good movies on Netflix

1) Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

This movie marks the directorial debut of Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones (Image via Sony Pictures)

Available for streaming on Netflix, this movie is comedy gold. This is hardly surprising with the Monty Python comedy group in charge. A satirical retelling of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail, it is silly and absurd but thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish.

Irrespective of how much time passes, this classic feel-good movie will always find takers who enjoy its timeless humor.

2) Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

This movie will appeal to fans of the Eurovision Song Contest (Image via Netflix)

The Eurovision Song Contest has seen its fair share of headlines, some good and others not so much. However, it cannot be denied that it has amassed fans across the globe which is why it is not surprising that it inspired this movie.

This David Dobkin movie focuses on two underrated Icelandic musicians, played by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. Even though people don't have high expectations from them, the reputable contest gives the duo a chance to prove their haters wrong.

Ferrell's comedic timing is top-notch as usual. It also helps that this Netflix movie delivers in terms of memorable music.

3) Mixtape (2021)

Music plays a crucial part in this heartfelt movie (Image via Netflix)

In this movie, music becomes a way for a spirited middle schooler to connect with her deceased parents. Beverly Moody, played by Gemma Brooke Allen, lost her young parents when she was only two. When she finds her parents' old mixtape, she hopes it will help her learn more about what they were like at her age.

Director Valerie Weiss cleverly portrays the many challenges that come with growing up and also the importance of embracing one's roots.

4) Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)

It marks Dean Fleischer Camp feature directorial debut (Image via Netflix/A24)

Marcel, voiced by Jenny Slate, is one of the most endearing protagonists that viewers will meet. An anthropomorphic seashell, he is curious, courageous, humble, and funny. When he sets out to reunite with his long-lost family, he has plenty of learning experiences and unplanned adventures.

Deceptively simple, the dialogue carries meaningful messages about family, friendship, grief, and more.

5) Along for the Ride (2022)

It is based on Sarah Dessen's novel (Image via Netflix)

Emma Pasarow plays 18-year-old Auden. When she decides to spend the summer before college with her father in a seaside town, she meets Eli and discovers there is more to life than academics.

Director Sofia Alvarez keeps the focus on the romance but at the same time explores heavier topics such as frayed relationships, loss, loneliness, and more.

The characters are not perfect but it is encouraging to see them grow and evolve through interactions and experiences.

6) Look Both Ways (2022)

This feel-good movie by Wanuri Kahiu showcases two parallel realities (Image via Netflix)

Lili Reinhart's character Natalie takes a pregnancy test on the night of her graduation. Then viewers get to follow two separate realities of Natalie's life depending on the result.

Warm and heartfelt, it reminds people that mistakes aren't life sentences. People can still find ways to turn their mistakes into victories, no matter how small.

7) Rescued by Ruby (2022)

This feel-good movie is based on a true story (Image via Netflix)

Grant Gustin plays State Trooper Daniel O'Neil in this movie by Katt Shea. Daniel has been unable to make it to the K-9 search and rescue team despite his best efforts.

However, after meeting Ruby, a shelter dog, he feels hopeful once again. The heartwarming man-animal friendship that helps both of them overcome their insecurities is a joy to watch.

8) Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023)

This movie is the sequel to Chicken Run released in 2000 (Image via Netflix)

Sam Fell's movie brings back the beloved characters of Rocky and Ginger. Last time, they successfully escaped the farm but this time, they need to break in to save their daughter.

Like Chicken Run, this sequel also has impressive visuals. But more than that, it introduces amusing characters who will live rent-free in the minds of the audience long after watching this movie.

9) Nimona (2023)

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, it is based on a graphic novel (Image via Netflix)

In a medieval-futuristic kingdom, Ballister Boldheart voiced by Riz Ahmed, is wrongfully accused of killing Queen Valerin. To clear his name, he reluctantly teams up with Nimona. A high-spirited shapeshifter voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz, she hides pain and rejection underneath her tough-as-nails exterior.

The movie is a reminder that differences should be celebrated and that a little kindness goes a long way.

10) The Greatest Night in Pop (2024)

The movie documents an iconic moment in music history (Image via Netflix)

Recorded back in 1985, We Are the World is an iconic song that helped raise millions in humanitarian aid. The recently released documentary by Bao Nguyen gives a peek into how the different artists came together to create history. Music lovers in particular will not be able to resist the charm of seeing music legends at work. It also demonstrates the potential of music to enable real change.

Viewers in the mood for some light-hearted but thoughtful movies should make a point to check out these worthy titles on Netflix that are fun for the whole family.