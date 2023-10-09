Actor and comedian Will Ferrell is currently riding a high after the success of his latest film Greta Gerwig's Barbie where he played the CEO of Mattel. However, that wasn't why the actor was in the news recently. A video shows Ferrell behind a turntable as he seems to be trying his hand at DJing

The video showed the actor at the University of Southern California’s Sigma Alpha Mu house fully decked in an athletic uniform. While the actor is an alum of the university, his son, Magnus, is currently enrolled there, which is among the reasons the actor was at the campus.

The party where the actor was seen DJing, was apparently in pre-celebration of the USC Trojan’s American football game against the Arizona Wildcats. The video of the actor has since become viral and generated reactions, with fans calling it "random and amazing."

Netizens react to Will Ferrell's DJing

Netizens were quick to react to Ferrell's DJing at a frat party at his son's university. They took to social media, especially X, formerly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

While some were tickled and loved to see the actor DJing, others called him a "wholesome human" as well as a "cool dad," noting that the whole thing was "heartwarming."

More about Will Ferrell and his career

John William Ferrell was born on July 16, 1967, in Irvine, California. He began experimenting with comedy skits while studying at the University High School in the same city. Subsequently, he enrolled at USC with a sports broadcasting degree and joined the Delta Tau Delta fraternity soon after.

Switching careers after graduation, the actor auditioned and got into the improvisational comedy group, The Groundlings. Working with the improv group proved foundational for the actor after an unnamed Saturday Night Live producer saw their performances and invited Ferrell to audition for the position of host at the event. The actor was successful at the audition, achieving his major breakthrough as the new host of Saturday Night Live, from 1994 to 2002.

The actor is also known for his acting roles, including the role of Frank "The Tank" Richard in Old School and the titular role in Elf. He was recently seen in Greta Gerwig's Barbie as the CEO of Mattel. For his contributions to the film industry, the actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.