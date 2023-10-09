“Kept his cool”: Maluma's reaction to a fan’s inappropriate gesture during his concert goes viral

Colombian rapper Maluma performed at the Madison Square Garden on October 6, 2023, as part of his Don Juan World Tour. Just before the concert's start, as the singer greeted the attendees before taking the stage, an unidentified woman attempted to grab his crotch. The singer immediately swatted away her hand and rebuked her verbally, before venue security stepped in.

The video of the interaction has now gone viral for the way the singer reacted to such an inappropriate gesture, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Maluma fan gesture reaction

Netizens were quick to react to the incident in New York, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

Many supported the singer in his reaction, pointing out he was put in an awkward and uncomfortable situation and reacted the best way he could possibly have.

Others also supported the singer, stating that such gestures are completely inappropriate and unacceptable, regardless of the gender of the person on either side.

This was not the first time the singer was faced with bad behavior by his fans. On September 13, 2023, the singer was attacked with a crutch while performing at the Footprint Center in Phoenix Arizona. The singer was able to dodge the crutch and incorporate it into his performance.

Subsequently, on September 24, 2023, a fan threw a phone at the singer while he was performing at the UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. The singer managed to avoid that blow as well.

The singer still has a few concerts left in the North America edition of his Don Juan World Tour, the dates and venues of which are given below:

October 12, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena

October 14, 2023 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena

October 15, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena

October 19, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

October 21, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 22, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at StateFarm Arena

October 26, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

October 28, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

October 29, 2023 – Fort Myers, Florida at Hertz Arena

November 3, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

November 4, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

The singer is best known for his second studio album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, which was released on October 30, 2015. The diamond-certified album peaked at No. 2 on the Mexican and Spanish album charts respectively.