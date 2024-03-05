5 movies about man and animal friendship like Arthur the King

Arthur the King should be on the radar for cinephiles who enjoy heartfelt narratives with the emotional pull of man-animal bonding. The upcoming movie explores the incredible possibilities that can arise from an unexpected friendship between the passionate captain of an adventure racing team and an intelligent canine with an indomitable spirit. Mark Wahlberg plays the lead character named Michael Light.

Based on a book by Mikael Lindnord, Arthur the King showcases Michael and his team undertaking a tough endurance race through the Dominican Republic. When Michael kindly shares his food with a stray, he ends up joining the team and helping them through the course. The emotional trailer promises epic adventures, unspoken connections, and memorable tales of courage.

Before Arthur the King releases on March 15, 2024, fans can bide their time by indulging in other heartwarming movies that explore genuine connections between human beings and animals.

Kes, Fly Away Home, and three other movies like Arthur the King that explore man-animal friendship and loyalty

1) Kes (1969)

Similar to Arthur the King, this movie directed by Kenneth Loach explores the ways in which people start to see a positive change in themselves due to their friendship with an animal, or in this case, a bird.

The central protagonist is Billy, played by David Bradley, whose childhood is challenging because of his dysfunctional family. Things are not much better at school where he gets bullied often. His only saving grace comes in the form of a kestrel who Billy trains in the art of falconry.

Emotional and warm, this coming-of-age movie cleverly captures the rare moments of beauty and happiness in the midst of all the struggles of life.

2) The Black Stallion (1979)

In Arthur the King, the adventure lies in the grueling race. However, in this classic movie directed by Carroll Ballard, the sense of adventure is heightened when a young boy and a horse are abandoned on an island. The duo quickly form a strong bond as they only have each other to depend on.

Kelly Reno stars as the young boy, Alec Ramsay, who befriends the black stallion and trains him to race. This movie shines in the way it complements minimal dialogues with thought-out scene set-ups and careful body language to portray what the main characters are thinking or feeling.

3) Fly Away Home (1996)

Like The Black Stallion, this movie has also been directed by Carroll Ballard. Anna Paquin plays a 13-year-old named Amy Alden. She moves in with her estranged father played by Jeff Daniels, after her mother passes away.

When she cares for some geese eggs, the goslings after hatching start to treat her as their mother. In order to teach them how to fly south for the winters, her father makes her a contraption that allows her to become airborne and lead the way. Similar to Arthur the King, this movie also throws light on how humans and animals can thrive by learning to love and trust one another.

4) My Dog Skip (2000)

Like Arthur in Arthur the King, Skip is the MVP in this heartwarming movie. Directed by Jay Russell, it is based on Willie Morris' autobiography. Willie, played by Frankie Muniz in the movie, develops a very special connection with a dog gifted to him by his mother. Shy and guarded, Willie kept mostly to himself until he bonds with Skip, who teaches him more about family, friendship, trust, and loyalty.

This movie teaches its viewers to value friendship with animals, just like Arthur the King. While they may not be able to communicate through words, their actions and unwavering love can teach humans many important life lessons.

5) The Fox and the Child (2007)

This film, directed by Luc Jacquet, captures the beauty and wonder of the great outdoors very much like Arthur the King. However, the pace is much more relaxed in this one. The story focuses on a curious young girl who goes exploring deep in the forests to look for an intriguing fox that she happened to chance upon before.

The beauty of this movie lies in the way it captures the connection between man and nature. It reminds viewers that it is possible to live with nature in peace, and that is ideally how it should be.

Captivating movies like Arthur the King are great reminders to people that man and animals can live together in harmony.