6 offbeat romantic movies perfect for Valentine’s Day

Cinephiles looking for something different to watch this Valentine's Day should keep an eye out for offbeat romantic movies. Romantic movies have always been in demand, but most of them tend to stick to the tried-and-tested plots that border on cliché. Although they have the desired effect, more and more fans are beginning to enjoy the occasional romantic movie that dares to be different.

Offbeat romantic movies tend to offer unconventional interpretations of love. While these narratives can still incorporate elements familiar to the genre, like falling in love, meet-cutes, meaningful conversations, and the like, the difference lies in the way they are incorporated into the story. In most cases, the premise of an offbeat romantic movie tends to be more imaginative than other titles of the genre.

While the concept of offbeat romantic movies is not new, it has seen a rise in popularity in the last few years. While there are several titles available, a select few serve as frontrunners because of their unique storytelling.

Ruby Sparks, Lost in Translation and four other offbeat romantic movies that redefine love and relationships

1) Harold and Maude (1971)

Directed by Hal Ashby, this offbeat romantic movie has become a cult classic. Bud Cort plays Harold, a young man who doesn't want to follow the path his mother has chalked out for him. Instead, he spends his days contemplating death. But when he meets the 79-year-old Maude, played by Ruth Gordon, he starts to understand what it really means to live.

Despite the age difference, it is easy to see why Harold and Maude are drawn to each other. They are both eccentric and likable in their own ways. This movie may not be for everyone, but it will appeal to those who have a fondness for dark humor.

2) Lost in Translation (2003)

One of Sofia Coppola's best-known works, this offbeat romantic movie stars Bill Murray in the lead. He plays Bob Harris, a movie star who is dealing with marriage problems coupled with a midlife crisis. When he finds himself in Tokyo for a promotion, the loneliness starts to set in. However, he starts to feel better when he befriends Charlotte, a young college graduate portrayed by Scarlett Johansson.

Murray is known for his comedic timing, but in this movie, he also shines in the serious moments wherein the character feels lost or vulnerable. The dynamic chemistry between the two leads also helps add to the well-written narrative.

3) Mozart and the Whale (2005)

This offbeat romantic movie, directed by Petter Næss, is loosely based on the real-life romance of Jerry and Mary Newport. Josh Hartnett is a taxi driver named Donald Morton who has Asperger's Syndrome. He meets Isabelle Sorenson, played by Radha Mitchell, at a self-help group for autistic adults. When sparks fly, they want to see where it goes but they both know things won't be easy.

Sensitive and intelligent, this movie explores the hurdles that come with love for people from the autism spectrum. Hartnett's unhindered, honest performance really adds to the viewing experience.

4) Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Before he was Ken, Ryan Gosling played Lars Lindstrom in this offbeat romantic movie. Lars prefers to lead a secluded life. Even when friends and family make an effort to reach out to him, he doesn't seem to be very receptive. Loved ones start getting particularly worried when he gets a life-sized doll named Bianca and starts to fall in love with her.

Despite the sketchy-sounding premise, the narrative never veers into crude or creepy territory. Directed by Craig Gillespie, it showcases the impact childhood trauma can have on one's life and how a little bit of support can go a long way.

5) Ruby Sparks (2012)

Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton directed this offbeat romantic movie. Paul Dano stars as Calvin, a successful novelist who struggles with anxiety. He gets the shock of his life when a fictional character he created called Ruby Sparks comes to life. While their relationship thrives in the beginning, chinks start to appear when Calvin tries to control her actions and emotions through his writing.

The charming narrative beautifully explores the insecurities that people have in relationships. It also reminds viewers that love can't be forced.

6) Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Wes Anderson has a flair for unconventional storytelling. This offbeat romantic movie is a testament to that fact. The narrative focuses on an orphan boy played by Jared Gilman who elopes into the wild with his love interest, Suzy, portrayed by Kara Hayward. With both children missing, concerned parents and guardians leave no stone unturned to find the runaways.

Crafted in Anderson's classic aesthetic style, the movie explores themes of friendship, first love, family values, adventure, and more. Witty dialogue and fascinating characters add to the viewing experience.

These offbeat romantic movies are perfect for cinephiles who have had enough of cringy romantic movies with skin-deep narratives.