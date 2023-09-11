Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: Full cast list

Wes Anderson's double release this year has garnered ample attention at major film festivals, but his upcoming short, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, seems to be the winner out of the two so far. Adorning a stellar cast, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will be released globally on Netflix on September 27, 2023, following its premiere in select theaters in the United States on September 20, 2023.

The short film is based on the short story by Roald Dahl featured in the eponymous collection released in 1977. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will feature Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar cast and characters list explored

The acclaimed director's new project on the horizon has been a reason for excitement among fans worldwide.

The casting for the 2023 short film, along with their respective characters, has been released as given below.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar

Ralph Fiennes as Roald Dahl

Dev Patel as Dr. Chatterjee

Ben Kingsley as Imdad Khan

Rupert Friend as Claud

Richard Ayoade as Dr. Marshall

Wes Anderson began his work on the upcoming short by acquiring the Roald Dahl Story Company in September 2021, while filming commenced in January 2022.

1) Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of the protagonist, Sugar, bringing his versatile acting skills to a Wes Anderson production.

The twice Academy Award-nominated actor has received widespread praise for his work in movies and theater alike, which includes names such as Sherlock, Frankenstein, The Power of the Dog, the Doctor Strange franchise, and The Imitation Game.

2) Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes, the 60-year-old English actor and theater persona, has been tapped for the role of Roald Dahl in the upcoming short.

Fiennes has been long associated with the Royal Shakespeare Company and has won nominations for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in Schindler's List (1993).

He has additionally appeared in The English Patient (1996), Bernard and Doris (2008), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), and the recent Mark Mylod comedy horror The Menu (2023).

3) Dev Patel

Dev Patel, winner of the British Academy Film Award for his role as Saroo Brierley in Lion (2016), will be seen in Anderson's next. The actor who rose to fame as Jamal Malik in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire (2008) will be taking on the role of Dr. Chatterjee in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

His filmography includes The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015), The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019), and The Green Knight (2021).

4) Ben Kingsley

Sir Ben Kingsley is the face of Imdad Khan in Roald Dahl's film adaptation. Being one of the senior actors in the present Hollywood industry, Kingsley has been the recipient of a British Academy Film Award, a Academy Award, a Grammy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards.

His career-defining role has been Mahatma Gandhi in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi (1982). Kingsley was also seen in Shutter Island (2010), Schindler's List (1993), and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will also feature Rupert Friend (Starred Up, Homeland) and Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd, Disenchantment) in its 39 minutes of total run time.